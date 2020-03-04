Visitor volumes in Mesquite continued its downward spiral in January hitting its lowest mark in four years in a year-to-year comparison.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) reported that 96,900 visitors came to Mesquite in January. That’s a 4.2 percent decline from January 2019 that counted 101,200 people visiting the city.

It’s also the lowest number of visitors in the first month of the year since January 2017 that counted 98,600 visitors. January 2018 counted 100,700 visitors.

Total room nights occupied fell by a slight 0.7 percent, down by 300 to 40,500.

Average daily room rates (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) both increased 5.1 percent from a year ago.

ADR came in at $63.16 while RevPAR equated to $44.15.

Also showing a healthy gain was gross gaming revenues that increased 4.6 percent. January 2019 had gaming revenues coming in at $11.805 million. Gaming revenues increased to $12.353 million this January.

Average daily traffic on I-15 at the Nevada Arizona border decreased 2.3 percent to 24,719 a day. Last January that number was 25,312. Daily auto traffic at the I-15 Nevada California border increased 0.5 percent to 39,223 vehicles. Traffic into Las Vegas on all major highways increased 0.1 percent in a year-over-year comparison.

Visitor volumes for Laughlin decreased 3.7 percent. However, all other categories in the LVCVA report for the city on the river were on the positive side. Total occupancy was even year-to-year at 56.3 percent.

Total room nights occupied were up 1.2 percent. ADR for Laughlin hotels increased 3.8 percent to $38.60 and RevPAR also increased 3.8 percent to $21.73.

Average daily auto traffic on Highway 163 into Laughlin increased 5.1 percent to 4,472 vehicles while airline passengers increased 4.8 percent to 23,015.

Gaming revenues on the Las Vegas Strip were up 7.5 percent, downtown Las Vegas increased 13.5 percent, and the Boulder Strip dropped 12.2 percent. Laughlin had a slight increase in gaming revenues with a 0.9 percent gain. Gaming revenues for all of Clark County had a 5.1 percent increase.