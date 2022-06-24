The Nevada Independent

James Bean, a U.S. Army veteran and senior living on a fixed income with his brother, learned in November that his rent would increase 60 percent.

But he has few options. He told lawmakers at a recent hearing of the interim judiciary committee that paying month-to-month would be an even bigger expense, at double the current rate, and that senior housing is backed up with waitlists that are months or years long.

“I cannot be homeless,” Bean said. “[Given] my health and age — it would kill me.”

The rising cost of home ownership and rent — and the end of the eviction moratorium last May — prompted Nevada lawmakers and stakeholders to confront the state’s unique use of seven-day summary evictions. This process, which is only used in Nevada, requires the defendant to file an affidavit in court by the end of the seven days or they can be kicked out.

While efforts to eliminate summary evictions, or even systematically study them, died in the legislative session last year, state leaders discussed the issue earlier this month with real estate professionals, advocates and residents. A small number of people who could attend the hearing, which took place during working hours, called for the end of summary evictions or suggested new ways to improve use of the practice.

