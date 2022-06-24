The Nevada Independent

Northern Nevadan Mike Jones is relieved to know that he finally has the option to vaccinate his toddler after federal regulators expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to children under 5 over the weekend.

He and his wife, in their early 40s, are both vaccinated but religiously wear a mask out in public and at work because they have a 2-year-old son. After sticking out like a sore thumb in many places he visits, Jones said he will possibly relinquish his mask now, even though he expects to still take precautions.

“The thing is, we don’t want him to have long-term health defects,” Jones said. “​​And we’re very cautious.”

Wednesday was a big day for parents around Nevada, as major health agencies started administering COVID vaccines to some of the state’s youngest residents. Parents can now go to the Southern Nevada Health District for COVID-19 vaccines for children six months to 5 years old. The three-dose series of Pfizer vaccines is authorized for children six months to 4 years old and the two-dose series of Moderna vaccines is authorized for children ages six months to 5 years old.

