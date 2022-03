Community Blood Drive March 4,2022

Community Blood Drive March 4,2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mesquite Recreation Center- Dance Room; 100 West Old Mill Road,Mesquite,NV,89027

To schedule your appointment or for more information visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: CITYOFMESQUITE or call 1-800-733-2767.