Mesquite 2022 Election Declaration of Candidacy

For the 2022 election cycle, there are three city council seats (seats #1, #3 and #4). All seats are at-large positions.

Interested parties can file their declaration of candidacy starting Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. in the City Clerk’s office. Filing closes at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022.

All filings must be submitted in-person at the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall (10 E. Mesquite Blvd.).

Please feel free to call the Clerk’s Office at 702-346-5295 with any questions.

Primary Elections will be held on June 14, 2022.

General Elections will be held on November 8, 2022.

For daily updates regarding filings and related matters, please visit the Election Page.