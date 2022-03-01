WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Mesquite Chamber Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. Guest is Clark County Assessor Briana Johnson. Cost is $30 for chamber members, $40 for non-members. RSVP by calling 702-346-2909.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Cricut Basics: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a Cricut machine and the Circuit Design Space software. Info: 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

Grand Opening: 4-7 p.m. BeBrave Athletics, 473 W. Mesquite Blvd. Mesquite’s trampoline and tumbling gym moves to a new location. There will be raffle prizes, refreshments and face painting. The public is welcome. For information, call 702-271-5407