Mesquite Community Harvest Health Fair 2021

Your Health Matters 

Celebrate the fall season and learn about healthy living for the entire family! 

October 29th 9am – 2pm 

Mesquite Recreation Center 100 W Old Mill Rd 

– Mesa View Regional Hospital Blood Test Results Available 

– VA Benefits & Healthcare Representatives 

– Salvation Army Canned Food Drive 

– Blood Drive by: Vitalant 

To register: donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/login 

– Medical Providers on Site 

– Informational Break-out Sessions throughout the day! 

– Representatives from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health  

Free admission including lunch from 12 – 2 (while supplies last) by Mesquite Fire & Rescue Association 

To register as a vendor, please email cguillen@mesquitenv.gov