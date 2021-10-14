Mesquite Community Harvest Health Fair 2021

Your Health Matters

Celebrate the fall season and learn about healthy living for the entire family!

October 29th 9am – 2pm

Mesquite Recreation Center 100 W Old Mill Rd

– Mesa View Regional Hospital Blood Test Results Available

– VA Benefits & Healthcare Representatives

– Salvation Army Canned Food Drive

– Blood Drive by: Vitalant

To register: donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/login

– Medical Providers on Site

– Informational Break-out Sessions throughout the day!

– Representatives from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

Free admission including lunch from 12 – 2 (while supplies last) by Mesquite Fire & Rescue Association

To register as a vendor, please email cguillen@mesquitenv.gov