Mesquite Community Harvest Health Fair 2021
Your Health Matters
Celebrate the fall season and learn about healthy living for the entire family!
October 29th 9am – 2pm
Mesquite Recreation Center 100 W Old Mill Rd
– Mesa View Regional Hospital Blood Test Results Available
– VA Benefits & Healthcare Representatives
– Salvation Army Canned Food Drive
– Blood Drive by: Vitalant
To register: donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/login
– Medical Providers on Site
– Informational Break-out Sessions throughout the day!
– Representatives from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
Free admission including lunch from 12 – 2 (while supplies last) by Mesquite Fire & Rescue Association
To register as a vendor, please email cguillen@mesquitenv.gov