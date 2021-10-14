FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Drama at the Diner or How the Rebel Found His Cause: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the late 1950’s. Tickets can be purchased online at vvtgnv.com or at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, Mon-Fri. 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are also available one hour prior to showtime or Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mesquite Community Theatre box office. Questions? 702-345-4499.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

Mesquite Al-Anon Family Group 3-4:00 p.m. 371 Riverside Road- Annex Building Mesquite Veterinary Clinic (Northwest corner of Riverside and Hafen) Info: Lynn 928-347-5478 or Jan 702-533-3960

