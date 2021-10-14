Pat Faught

Patricia Lynn Faught, age 74, died Friday, October 8, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born on January 26, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Robert Nolan and Colleen B. Hunt Davidson. She had a wonderful childhood in Genola, Utah where she was known as Trisha to her family and friends.

Pat always said she knew from the first time she saw Guy Elmo Faught that she would marry him one day. On June 16, 1966, they began their 55 years of marriage in the Manti Temple. After a short time they made their home in Mesquite, Nevada where they raised their son and five daughters. She was a selfless, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was never more happy than when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Pat loved people, and she particularly loved the children she worked with in her job as a bus driver for the Clark County School District. Prior to working as a bus driver, she spent many years caring for children in her home and had a gift for making others feel valued and loved.

She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully throughout her life in many different callings.

Survivors include her husband, Guy of Mesquite; one son and five daughters: Patrice (Matt) Gibson of Henderson, NV; Robert of Bunkerville, NV; Nancy (Justin) Stephens of Cedar City, UT; Valerie (William) Martinez of Mesquite, NV; Jeri (Tyler) Ledford of Patterson, CA; Kristin Cloud of Mesquite, NV; 31 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her mother, Colleen Davidson of Payson, UT; two brothers, Nolan (Carolyn) Davidson of Santaquin, UT; Craig (Carrie) Davidson of Genola, UT and her sister, Marie Mitchell of Payson, UT. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Davidson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Whipple Chapel, 121 Whipple Avenue, Mesquite, NV. Visitations will be held at the same location on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be in the Mesquite City Cemetery, 1362 Hardy Way, Mesquite, NV.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.

Virgin Valley Mortuary

320 E. Old Mill Road

Mesquite, NV 89027

(702) 346-6060