Recovery of Stolen Vehicle leads to Search Warrants and Multiple Arrests

On Sunday morning, October 10, 2021 a Mesquite Police detective located a stolen vehicle parked in front of a hotel, and a female standing next to the vehicle. Through subsequent investigation, officers and detectives were able to determine which room the stolen vehicle was associated with, and identify several people associated with the hotel room and stolen vehicle. All persons located and identified were safely taken into custody by the Mesquite Police Department.

With evidence obtained from the suspects and stolen vehicle, detectives obtained and executed search warrants on two hotel rooms. Detectives recovered a stolen loaded 9mm handgun, 10 ounces of marijuana packaged for sales, over 2 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for sales, approximately 3 grams of heroin, stolen identification information, and several items of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Amerson, 29, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Bennett, 34, of Redlands, CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of stolen credit card, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Seegmiller, 29, of Washington, UT, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor trespassing.

Joel Segler, 42, of LaVerkin, UT, was later arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three felony counts of possession of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony possession of identifying information for illegal purposes, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, Amerson, Bennett, and Segler were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“These incidents showcase the hard work and dedication MPD officers and detectives put in to bringing criminals to justice” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. “What most people don’t see are the dispatchers, corrections officers, records and evidence personnel, and support staff working with just as much dedication behind the scenes. Everyone has an important role to play in making it hard to be a criminal in Mesquite, and they are all invaluable to the safety of this city. I am deeply thankful to all Mesquite PD employees and the incredible work they do.”

