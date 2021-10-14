Multiple Catalytic Converters Recovered During Traffic Stop

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 around 3:30 pm a Mesquite police detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The detective observed the adult female passenger was attempting to conceal something as he approached the vehicle. While speaking to the adult male driver, the detective observed additional signs of possible criminal activity.

A highly trained and certified drug sniffing K9 was deployed and alerted to the scent of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle detectives recovered 11 grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple items of illegal drug paraphernalia. As detectives continued their search, they located several battery powered saws, other tools commonly used in burglaries, and four catalytic converters that had been recently cut.

The driver, Joseph Wallo, III, 33, of Olyphant, PA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of false ID, four counts of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

Amber Traub, 34, of Playa Del Rey, CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, four counts of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Due to the felony charges, both were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem nationwide, and the only way to combat it is through proactive policing” Chief MaQuade Chesley said. He continued “As our officers continue to make arrests like these we are sending the message that Mesquite is not an easy target, and criminal behavior won’t be tolerated here”.

