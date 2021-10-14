Multiple Catalytic Converters Recovered During Traffic Stop 

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 around 3:30 pm a Mesquite police  detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The detective  observed the adult female passenger was attempting to conceal something as he  approached the vehicle. While speaking to the adult male driver, the detective observed  additional signs of possible criminal activity.  

A highly trained and certified drug sniffing K9 was deployed and alerted to the scent of  illegal drugs inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle detectives recovered 11  grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine, and multiple items of illegal drug  paraphernalia. As detectives continued their search, they located several battery  powered saws, other tools commonly used in burglaries, and four catalytic converters  that had been recently cut.  

The driver, Joseph Wallo, III, 33, of Olyphant, PA, was arrested and charged with felony  possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of false  ID, four counts of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor  possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.  

Amber Traub, 34, of Playa Del Rey, CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession  of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, four counts of gross misdemeanor  possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia  

Due to the felony charges, both were transported to the Clark County Detention Center  in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

“Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem nationwide, and the only way to  combat it is through proactive policing” Chief MaQuade Chesley said. He continued “As  our officers continue to make arrests like these we are sending the message that  Mesquite is not an easy target, and criminal behavior won’t be tolerated here”.  

                                                                              Joseph Wallo, III, 33, of Olyphant, PA

                                                                         Amber Traub, 34, of Playa Del Rey, CA