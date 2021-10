10/13/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/11/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211011035 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Ice Box Cyn Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:38 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 211011036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 19:32 Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : 18:46 Time Completed : 20:01 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:32 Synopsis: 211011037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 211011038 Citizen Assist Incident Address : I15 SB 122 ON-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 211011039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESQUITE HEIGHTS RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:19 Synopsis: 211011040 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:19 Synopsis: 211011041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 22:40 Synopsis: 211011042 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:56 Synopsis: 211011043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:15 Time Completed : 23:39 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:18 Time Completed : 23:37 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:35 Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 211012001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:38 Synopsis: 211012002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 01:02 Synopsis: 211012003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:13 Synopsis: 211012004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 211012005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 01:22 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 01:22 Synopsis: 211012006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:25 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 211012007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:18 Synopsis: 211012008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 05:55 Synopsis: 21ACO3097 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 21MCC3945 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3946 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 18:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3947 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 20:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 21MCC3948 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:28 Synopsis: 21MCC3949 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: 21MCC3950 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts 211011012 Civil Matter Incident Address : Cinco Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:18 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 211011013 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, J Perry, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: 06:48 Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 08:15 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: 06:48 Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:56 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: 07:01 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: 06:48 Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: Officers responded to suicidal person call. After further investigation, it was determined a domestic battery had occurred and the male left the scene. Once located, the male will be arrested for Domestic Battery 3rd Offense. 211011014 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:28 Time Completed : 09:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a two vehicle traffic accident. 211011015 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 211011016 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: Officers took a report of suspicious circumstance. 211011017 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Kylee Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:41 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 211011018 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Leavitt Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 211011019 Evidence Release Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211011020 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:51 Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 12:41 Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 211011021 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 12:58 Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:19 Synopsis: 211011022 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:44 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 211011023 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : DANCING SKY Trl & COLLIN FALLS Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: 12:29 Time Arrived : 12:38 Time Completed : 12:41 Synopsis: 211011024 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211011025 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 16:35 Synopsis: Officers took a report for an attempted scam that occurred. 211011026 Theft From Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:17 Synopsis: 211011028 Alarm Incident Address : LaScala Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 211011029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:33 Synopsis: 211011030 Person On Foot Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, W Oliver, S Ruth, M Diaz, J Stou Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:59 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 18:07 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:28 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 18:04 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:37 Time Completed : 18:06 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:54 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 16:59 Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: 211011031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched: 18:38 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 18:39 Synopsis: 211011032 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, M Diaz, L Stewart, J S Disposition : ECP Clrd Adlt Prosecution Declined Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 22:07 Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:14 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:28 Time Arrived : 17:32 Time Completed : 18:01 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:48 Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:40 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:38 Time Arrived : 17:38 Time Completed : 23:05 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:13 Time Dispatched: 17:20 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business in reference to illegal drug use. One adult male and one adult female were arrested on multiple drug charges. 211011033 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:43 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 18:00 Time Completed : 18:33 Synopsis: An officer responded to a business and one adult male was arrested for trespassing. 211011034 Fire Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 18:09 Time Completed : 18:32 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:06 Time Arrived : 18:07 Time Completed : 18:38 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:01 Time Arrived : 18:06 Time Completed : 18:21 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 18:09 Time Completed : 18:34 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:00 Unit: TK31 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:05 Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 211011035 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Ice Box Cyn Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: 18:38 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 211011036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 19:32 Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : 18:46 Time Completed : 20:01 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:32 Synopsis: 211011037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 211011038 Citizen Assist Incident Address : I15 SB 122 ON-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 21:44 Synopsis: 211011039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESQUITE HEIGHTS RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:19 Synopsis: 211011040 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:19 Synopsis: 211011041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:38 Time Completed : 22:40 Synopsis: 211011042 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 22:56 Synopsis: 211011043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:15 Time Completed : 23:39 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:18 Time Completed : 23:37 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:17 Time Completed : Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:12 Time Dispatched: 23:35 Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:35 Synopsis: 211012001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:38 Synopsis: 211012002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 01:02 Synopsis: 211012003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:03 Time Completed : 01:13 Synopsis: 211012004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 211012005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 01:22 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 01:22 Synopsis: 211012006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:25 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 211012007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:18 Synopsis: 211012008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 05:55 Synopsis: 211012009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 211012010 Wanted Person Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 08:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: Officers located a female with an active warrant out of the Mesquite Justice Court. One adult female was arrested for the warrant. 211012011 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 07:02 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: 06:51 Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 211012012 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & CHAPARRAL Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:59 Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:15 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 10:47 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:51 Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:15 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:50 Time Arrived : 08:57 Time Completed : 09:11 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: 08:54 Time Arrived : 08:56 Time Completed : 10:10 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. One male adult was issued a citation. 211012013 Welfare Check Incident Address : CHAPARRAL Dr & VISTA DEL SOL Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 211012014 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:04 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 211012015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012016 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, W Oliver, S Ruth, M Diaz, J Good Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 12:00 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:20 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 12:02 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suspicious situation. A report was taken. 211012019 Internal Report Incident Address : Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: 12:13 Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:18 Synopsis: 211012021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012022 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: 11:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 211012023 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: 11:49 Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 211012024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012025 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:19 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 13:19 Synopsis: 211012026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: 211012027 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:24 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:23 Time Completed : 13:24 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:51 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 13:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: 13:05 Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 211012028 Wanted Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: 13:33 Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 14:11 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: 13:33 Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 13:50 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: Officers located an adult male with an active Arrest Warrant out of Mesquite Justice Court. He was taken into custody without incident. 211012029 Welfare Check Incident Address : S LOWER FLAT TOP Dr & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:53 Time Arrived : 13:55 Time Completed : 14:20 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:53 Time Arrived : 13:59 Time Completed : 14:15 Synopsis: 211012030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 14:46 Synopsis: 211012031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012032 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211012033 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:14 Time Dispatched: 16:13 Time Arrived : 16:14 Time Completed : 17:48 Synopsis: Officer took a report for fraudulent charges on an adult female's bank account. 211012034 Phone Harassment Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : 15:52 Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 211012035 Keep The Peace Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:36 Time Dispatched: 16:54 Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 17:44 Synopsis: 211012036 Welfare Check Incident Address : Cathedral Canyon Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 17:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:23 Synopsis: 21ACO3094 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:17 Synopsis: 21ACO3095 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3096 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 21ACO3097 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:57 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3098 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3099 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:33 Synopsis: 21ACO3100 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 07:48 Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: 21ACO3101 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3102 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 21ACO3103 Animal Noise Incident Address : Blind Pew Ridge Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 21ACO3104 Animal Pickup Incident Address : THISTLE St & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:17 Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3105 Animal Pickup Incident Address : La Paz Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:38 Time Dispatched: 10:38 Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 21ACO3106 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: 21ACO3107 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:56 Synopsis: 21MCC3937 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 21MCC3938 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 21MCC3939 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 21MCC3940 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:36 Time Completed : 15:54 Synopsis: 21MCC3941 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:38 Time Completed : 17:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3942 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 21MCC3943 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:50 Time Dispatched: 16:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:05 Synopsis: 21MCC3944 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: 21MCC3945 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3946 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 18:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:27 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3947 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 20:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 21MCC3948 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:28 Synopsis: 21MCC3949 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: 21MCC3950 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:57 Time Completed : 23:07 Synopsis: 21MCC3951 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 23:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:30 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: 21MCC3952 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 00:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 00:56 Synopsis: 21MCC3953 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 07:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 21MCC3954 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 21MCC3955 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3956 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: 11:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 21MCC3957 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : mayan Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 13:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 21MCC3958 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:07 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: 21MCC3959 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 21MCC3960 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 18:08 Synopsis: 21MCC3961 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: 21MCC3962 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:27 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 21MCE1633 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Kylee Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:41 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 21MCE1634 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Leavitt Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:09 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 21MCE1635 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 21MCE1636 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 21MCE1637 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:21 Synopsis: 21MCE1638 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 21MCE1639 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 10:55 Synopsis: 21MCE1640 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 21MCE1641 Vacation Check Incident Address : Campfire Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 10:58 Synopsis: 21MCE1642 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bunkhouse Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 21MCE1643 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 21MCE1644 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:13 Synopsis: 21MCE1645 Vacation Check Incident Address : TERRAPIN RDG Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:21 Synopsis: 21MCE1646 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: 21MDC0557 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 06:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:15 Synopsis: One adult male was placed in cell 102 for the safety of the staff and his well being. The male was intoxicated and making physical threats to officers. 21MDC0558 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 15:15 Synopsis: Inmate was placed in safe cell as a precaution due to statement made during the booking process. 21MDC0559 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 19:52 Synopsis: Three adults were transported to Clark County Detention Center, and booked on felony charges. 21MDC0560 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 14:20 Synopsis: Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded from court. 21MDC0561 Transport Incident Address : s casino Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J6 Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: 12:51 Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 15:59 Synopsis: Officer transported four subjects to Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0562 Wanted Person Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J6 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:59 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: One male was taken into custody at Clark County Detention Center and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center on a Bench Warrant. 