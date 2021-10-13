By Abbey Snow

Spooktacular Fun at Shreek-Reeka Returns

After last year’s cancellation due to Covid, the Shreek-Reeka returns this year on October 28th with spooktacular fun for all ages.

The Shreek-Reeka event is sponsored by the Eureka Casino’s Community Initiative Program. Every year thousands attend from Mesquite and surrounding areas.

This will be the eighth year of the spooky fun event. Since the first Shreek-Reeka event took place in 2013, the number of nonprofits and businesses wanting to host booths has grown, Director of Eureka Community Initiative Gerri Chasko said.

“Everyone is excited to be part of the event and they are really going out of their way to provide a fun, safe, mildly scary Halloween for our kiddos and their families,” Chasko said.

When asked what has been the most appealing aspects of the Shreek-Reeka, Chasko said,

“For me, it’s seeing how the children have grown from the first year until now; especially our employee’s children, who were participants the first couple of years and are now actors and helpers at the event.”

Chasko said the Eureka has chosen to hold the whole event outside, including the haunted house this year. Some attractions that were previously held will not be available, however, they have some new surprises to take their place.

“Everything is free,” Chasko said “ Hal from Yellowpix, St. George, will be here providing pictures for the families. Also, we will have opportunities to take pictures in front of some of the props that are normally only seen in the Haunted House.”

The event will be held in the VIP parking lot, behind the Eureka casino. There is ample parking available. The kids should bring their own trick or treat bags. Seating will be available for parents or grandparents that might need to sit for a bit, Chasko said.

“I want to thank the Eureka Security department for making sure we have a safety plan in place and the members of CERT who are always ready to help out in these large community events,” Chasko said. “We really appreciate all the folks who are willing to spend their time and partner with us on this community project and we look forward to seeing everyone at the event.”

The following photos of past Shreek-Reeka events are by Kris Zurbas

Virgin Valley High Music teacher, Marie Palmer, hands out candy from her booth where orchestra and choir students entertained visitors in the 2017 Shreek-Reeka event. ( Photo by Abbey Snow)

Virgin Valley High Music teacher, Marie Palmer, poses with orchestra students at her booth in the 2017 Shreek-Reeka event. ( Photo by Abbey Snow)