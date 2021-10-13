Available to People through a my Social Security Account

The Social Security Administration introduced the expansion of online services for residents of Nevada available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced that residents of Nevada can use the portal for many replacement Social Security number (SSN) card requests. This will allow people to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office.

“I am pleased to offer Nevada residents the safe, secure, and more convenient option for replacing their Social Security card through the my Social Security portal,” Acting Commissioner Kijakazi said. “Nevada residents can now replace their Social Security card online, from the convenience of their home, alleviating the need to send in important identifying documents to the office.”

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Nevada can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.

my Social Security is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security, and more than 61 million people have created an account. In addition to Nevada residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their benefits online—change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099. Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their personal earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online, which has been redesigned with a new look and easy to find personalized information.

Nevada is one of the many states, including the District of Columbia, where this option is available. Social Security employees are working remotely to provide the vital services the public relies on and the agency currently provides multiple service delivery options for all Americans. Most Social Security services are available to the public online at www.socialsecurity.gov and with a my Social Security account, by telephone, or via in-person appointments for limited, critical situations. Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus for more information about services during the pandemic.

For more information about this new online service, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.