VIRGIN RIVER CLEAN UP DAY AND BBQ OCTOBER 21, 2021

The Virgin River Coalition is sponsoring a Virgin River Clean-up Day Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 3:00PM – 5:00PM. Community volunteers are needed to help clean-up trash along the Virgin River below Hafen Lane.

Volunteers will gather at the 450 Hafen Lane Park. Volunteers will work from the walking trail down to the river on foot to pick up trash. Snacks will be provided. Water will be provided as well, however, volunteers are encouraged to bring your own reusable water bottle. Trash bags and some gloves will be provided as well.

Volunteers should plan to wear sturdy shoes, long pants (for walking through brush), gloves and hats. Volunteers will be required to sign a City of Mesquite/VRC waiver upon arrival at the parking lot. The waiver will also be available on the Mesquite City Website.

Following the clean-up, all volunteers are invited to attend a BBQ to be held from 5:00PM – 700PM at Hafen Park Pavilion. COVID Guidelines for River Clean-up Day are as follows: Social Distancing – 3 feet. Masks are optional as you are outside and participating in an activity.

The Virgin River Coalition began in September of 2017 as a group of local community members, city representatives, irrigation and water districts, non-profit organizations, county, state and federal partners to write the Lower Virgin River Integrated Watershed Plan. The VRC’s focus is to ensure that the Virgin River continues to support the local community and nature, improving the human benefits and ecological health of the river for residents, businesses, recreational users, farmers and ranchers.

For more information about the Virgin River Clean-up Day or the Virgin River Coalition please contact the VRC: virginrivercoalition@gmail.com