Sherman Frederick/Battle Born Media

As regular readers know, I spend a good bit of time in San Francisco tending to our Battle Born Media newspaper there. So I hope Nevada readers will forgive an observation now and again about this strange city on the other side of the Sierras.

I must admit that sometimes my Nevada sensibilities are shocked at what goes on there.

Last week the big story was about a new study that shows there’s racially segregated neighborhoods in the Bay Area. Shocker! We needed a study for this?

But, the more interesting point is that the woke establishment in San Francisco is now just discovering that race-based segregation exists in the Bay Area.

In fact, according to a new study by UC Berkeley research organization called the Othering and Belonging Institute, the Bay Area is highly segregated.

The Institute studied the racial demographics in every neighborhood in the Bay Area using what is called the “divergence index.” That’s a score of how a neighborhood rates in racial makeup compared to the surrounding area.

Pockets of racially segregated neighborhoods were everywhere. The No. 1 most segregated neighborhood was the Canal Area of San Rafael, the largest city in Marin. It’s 90% Hispanic. Only 5% of the population there is white.

Yet, just a few miles away sits the Town of Ross. It’s the former home of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It’s whiter than white.

In pointing these things out, the Berkeley research group explains that this racist segregation is the result of 100 years of a wide variety of racist policies, not the least of which were laws in the early to late part of the last century that prohibited people of color from owning property, which prevented a key factor in building wealth.

I get where they are going with this. I only ask how to explain the last 70-plus years under liberal rule?

Were these progressives also racists, forcing racial groups to live next to each other?

Or, is it possible that racial and cultural groups like living with each other? Hispanics like living with other Hispanics in the same neighborhood because there’s a social benefit to it? Mormons like living next to others who hold the same belief? Afghans with Afghans. Muslims with Muslims.

I don’t have the “big” answers to these questions. I only know that it happens, even without racist policies in effect and when the local government is entirely ruled by aggressive (so they say) non-racists.

What I worry more about, however, is not why this happens, but what to do about it.

When San Francisco progressives talk about “equity” what my Nevada ears hear is discrimination. And the term “justice” in San Francisco sounds like revenge in Reno.

Look, I’m willing to listen and try to understand. But I sense danger in going too far down the progressive rabbit hole. I want to know why people in the Bay Area — even under progressive rule for three generations — still seem to prefer to group next to each other based on race or religion or social need.

There’s more to this question, I think.

CARDS & LETTERS

Reader Jack sent a nice note recently saying the “ONE MORE THING” part of this column makes him laugh out loud “frequently” and suggests I compile it into a book. Hummm. That would make a perfect little book for reading in the john, don’t you think? Thanks, Jack.

ONE MORE THING

— The proper term for senior women is queen-ager.

— One minute you’re young, hip and carefree. The next minute you are photographing vegetables in your garden.

— Note posted in a local ER: “Just so you know, nothing accidentally goes into your butt.”

— I was thrown out of the local park for arranging the squirrels by height. I was exercising my right as a columnist to critter-size.

— I’m so glad I grew up in the70s. I did a lot of stupidstuff and there’s no record of it anywhere.

— To everyone who signed my high school yearbook “Stay Cool,” you will be glad to know I did.

That’s enough tomfoolery for today. Thank you for reading. Until next week, please remember to be kind, laugh a little and always question authority.

Sherman Frederick is a long-time Nevada journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news media company dedicated to the preservation of community journalism in Nevada. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.