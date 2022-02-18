Virgin Valley High School

18 FRI
19 SAT

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Pet Supplies & More Yard Sale at Mesquite Animal Shelter 9:00 a.m. to noon. 795 Hardy Way. Proceeds go to the Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter Fund.

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort

The Ride

Fri Feb 18th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Feb 19th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Feb 20th 7:00pm – 12:00am
Skydome Lounge950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

Singing a great variety of classic rock and more from Aerosmith to ZZ Top and everything in between including Bob Seger, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Bad Company and more!

 

Free Admission! Must be 21 or older

*Band start time may be delayed due to the showing of televised sporting events or other special events

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

 

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “No Time to Die” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

 

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “No Time to Die” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.