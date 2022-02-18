Virgin Valley High School
- 6:00 PM – 7:00 PMFFA Parent MeetingFFA Class Room #500Parent FFA State Info Meeting
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Pet Supplies & More Yard Sale at Mesquite Animal Shelter 9:00 a.m. to noon. 795 Hardy Way. Proceeds go to the Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter Fund.
Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort
The Ride
Singing a great variety of classic rock and more from Aerosmith to ZZ Top and everything in between including Bob Seger, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Bad Company and more!
Free Admission! Must be 21 or older
*Band start time may be delayed due to the showing of televised sporting events or other special events
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “No Time to Die” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “No Time to Die” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.