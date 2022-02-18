City of Mesquite Facility Holiday Hours Feb 2022

The City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department would like to inform the community of our holiday hours schedule for the upcoming holiday that will affect the following facilities.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause; the hours of operation will go as follows:

*City of Mesquite Recreation Center Holiday Hours:

Monday, February 21, 2022: Hours 10:00AM – 4:00PM Presidents Day



*City of Mesquite Senior Center Holiday Hours:

Monday, February 21, 2022: Hours: CLOSED for the Day Presidents Day



*City of Mesquite Museum Holiday Hours:

Monday, February 21, 2022: Hours : CLOSED for the Day Presidents Day



For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732 or download our Tour Mesquite app, available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/.

Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov

For more information, check our social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.