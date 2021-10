10/11/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/09/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211009027 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:32 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:20 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:34 Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 19:05 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:32 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 20:45 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 00:00 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:34 Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic between husband and wife at a residence. One female adult was arrested for domestic battery. 211009028 Keep The Peace Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:23 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 20:23 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:47 Synopsis: 211009029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : blind pew rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:58 Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 20:03 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:54 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:04 Synopsis: 211009030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 211009031 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:51 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 01:05 Synopsis: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 211009032 Parking Problem Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 20:56 Synopsis: 211009033 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:04 Synopsis: 211009034 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:26 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 211009035 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:22 Synopsis: 211009036 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: 21:48 Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 22:20 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: 21:49 Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 22:25 Synopsis: 211009037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:10 Time Completed : 22:39 Synopsis: 211009038 Person On Foot Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:22 Time Arrived : 22:23 Time Completed : 22:23 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:30 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:32 Synopsis: 211009039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 211009040 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:25 Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:06 Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 01:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:07 Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:51 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal dispute. Subjects were separated and there were no criminal charges. 211009041 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 23:52 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:50 Synopsis: 211010001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:22 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 211010002 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:51 Synopsis: 211010003 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:05 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:08 Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: 211010004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:31 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: 02:18 Time Arrived : 02:24 Time Completed : 02:59 Synopsis: An Officer located a male adult in the area of a business after business hours. The male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. 211010005 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen, D Woods Disposition : A Active Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:36 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: 211010006 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:53 Time Dispatched: 02:59 Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:28 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of trespassing. One adult male was cited for trespassing, and one adult female was cited for trespassing and breach of peace. 211010007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:37 Synopsis: 211010008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:25 Time Completed : 05:31 Synopsis: 211010009 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:01 Time Completed : 06:12 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: 06:12 Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3084 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 21MCC3918 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:21 Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 21MCC3919 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:46 Time Completed : 18:46 Synopsis: 21MCC3920 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3921 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 21MCC3922 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 20:52 Synopsis: 21MCC3923 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3924 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:36 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: 21MCC3925 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:31 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 10/09/21` and `06:00:00 10/10/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

10/11/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/09/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211009016 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:32 Time Dispatched: 07:38 Time Arrived : 17:36 Time Completed : 07:46 Synopsis: 211009017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: 13:17 Time Arrived : 07:37 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 211009018 Traffic Stop Incident Address : AGNES St & E RIVERSIDE Rd Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, W Oliver, S Vent, M Diaz, J Good Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:48 Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 11:02 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 07:46 Time Completed : 16:08 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:48 Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 09:09 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : Unit: P1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: Officers located a stolen vehicle in a neighboring agency. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled the scene. Officers later located the vehicle and one male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and other related charges. 211009019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : John Deere Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:07 Synopsis: 211009020 Theft From Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: 11:02 Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:17 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: 11:02 Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 12:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a business reference a theft from a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing. 211009021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: 16:39 Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 211009022 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, M Diaz, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:10 Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: 16:02 Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: Detectives initiated a traffic stop. One male and female were arrested with numerous drug and burglary related charges. 211009023 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 20:59 Synopsis: 211009024 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Stout, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: 16:08 Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 17:10 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: 16:08 Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 17:32 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: 16:10 Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:39 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:05 Time Dispatched: 16:08 Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 17:10 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic battery. One adult female was arrested for domestic battery. 211009025 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6206 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 211009026 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Stout, J Goodsell Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 18:38 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 18:55 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:10 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers responded to an apartment complex reference a domestic battery. One female adult was arrested. 211009027 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:32 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:20 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:34 Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 19:05 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:32 Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 20:45 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 00:00 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:28 Time Dispatched: 18:34 Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic between husband and wife at a residence. One female adult was arrested for domestic battery. 211009028 Keep The Peace Incident Address : S Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:23 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 20:23 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:47 Synopsis: 211009029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : blind pew rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:58 Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 20:03 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: 19:54 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:04 Synopsis: 211009030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:13 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 211009031 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:51 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:23 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 01:05 Synopsis: Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 211009032 Parking Problem Incident Address : Blind Pew Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 20:56 Synopsis: 211009033 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: 21:36 Time Arrived : 21:36 Time Completed : 21:04 Synopsis: 211009034 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:26 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:59 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 211009035 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:10 Time Completed : 21:22 Synopsis: 211009036 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: 21:48 Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 22:20 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:45 Time Dispatched: 21:49 Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 22:25 Synopsis: 211009037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:10 Time Completed : 22:39 Synopsis: 211009038 Person On Foot Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N WILLOW St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:22 Time Arrived : 22:23 Time Completed : 22:23 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:30 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:32 Synopsis: 211009039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:50 Synopsis: 211009040 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:25 Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:06 Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 01:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:04 Time Dispatched: 23:07 Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:51 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal dispute. Subjects were separated and there were no criminal charges. 211009041 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:47 Time Completed : 23:52 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:50 Synopsis: 211010001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:22 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 211010002 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:51 Synopsis: 211010003 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:05 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:08 Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:39 Synopsis: 211010004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:31 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: 02:18 Time Arrived : 02:24 Time Completed : 02:59 Synopsis: An Officer located a male adult in the area of a business after business hours. The male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. 211010005 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen, D Woods Disposition : A Active Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:36 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: 211010006 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 02:53 Time Dispatched: 02:59 Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:28 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of trespassing. One adult male was cited for trespassing, and one adult female was cited for trespassing and breach of peace. 211010007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 03:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:28 Time Completed : 03:37 Synopsis: 211010008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:25 Time Completed : 05:31 Synopsis: 211010009 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:01 Time Completed : 06:12 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: 06:12 Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:12 Synopsis: 211010010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:33 Synopsis: 211010011 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Aztec Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:14 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: 06:59 Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:05 Synopsis: 211010012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 211010013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:31 Time Completed : 07:36 Synopsis: 211010014 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:37 Synopsis: 211010015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:28 Synopsis: 211010016 Person On Foot Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:58 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 211010017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:00 Synopsis: 211010018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:09 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 211010019 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, W Oliver, S Vent, R Stratton, R Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 18:19 Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 21:46 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 10:53 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 12:26 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : 17:52 Time Completed : 18:26 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 10:53 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:58 Time Completed : 22:32 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 20:36 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:06 Time Completed : 22:31 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 17:33 Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 18:21 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 17:53 Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 18:12 Synopsis: Officers located and recovered a stolen vehicle from a casino parking lot. Two male adults and one female adult was arrest in connect with the stolen vehicle. 211010020 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: 11:52 Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 211010021 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: 12:29 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: 211010022 Welfare Check Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 13:13 Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:31 Synopsis: 211010023 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 13:00 Synopsis: 211010024 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Stout Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: 14:46 Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 15:49 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: 14:08 Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: Officers made a consensual encounter with a female adult. The female was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. 211010025 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:04 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 211010026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:06 Time Arrived : 18:11 Time Completed : 18:39 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 18:38 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:58 Time Dispatched: 18:06 Time Arrived : 18:11 Time Completed : 18:30 Synopsis: 549 Traffic Stop Incident Address : AGNES St & E RIVERSIDE Rd OUT Responding Officers: Wendy Stuve, W Oliver, S Vent, M Diaz, J Good Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:48 Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 11:02 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 17:32 Time Arrived : 07:46 Time Completed : 16:08 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 07:48 Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: 09:09 Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : Unit: P1 Time Reported: 07:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 21ACO3074 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 21ACO3075 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:30 Synopsis: 21ACO3076 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3077 Animal Pickup Incident Address : m Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:28 Synopsis: 21ACO3078 Animal Drop Off Incident Address : Mes Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3079 Animal Drop Off Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 21ACO3080 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 21ACO3081 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Agrguekki Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:05 Time Completed : 13:09 Synopsis: 21ACO3082 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Arguello Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:09 Time Completed : 13:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3083 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton, M Diaz, G Garcia Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:10 Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: 16:02 Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:22 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 21ACO3084 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 21ACO3085 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 21ACO3086 Animal Noise Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 21ACO3087 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:37 Synopsis: 21ACO3088 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Gene St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 21ACO3089 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 11:59 Synopsis: 21ACO3090 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 21ACO3091 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : M Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:12 Synopsis: 21ACO3092 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 15:19 Synopsis: 21MCC3897 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3898 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 21MCC3899 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: 07:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:21 Synopsis: 21MCC3900 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: 07:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 21MCC3901 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 21MCC3902 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 08:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3903 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 21MCC3904 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: 21MCC3905 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 21MCC3906 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 21MCC3907 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3908 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:09 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3909 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: 12:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 21MCC3910 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 21MCC3911 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 21MCC3912 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:38 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 21MCC3913 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: 16:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 21MCC3914 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:24 Synopsis: 21MCC3915 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:30 Synopsis: 21MCC3916 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 17:52 Synopsis: 21MCC3917 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: 17:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:42 Synopsis: 21MCC3918 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 18:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:21 Time Completed : 18:21 Synopsis: 21MCC3919 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:46 Time Completed : 18:46 Synopsis: 21MCC3920 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 19:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3921 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 21MCC3922 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:50 Time Completed : 20:52 Synopsis: 21MCC3923 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3924 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:36 Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:31 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: 21MCC3925 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 03:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:31 Synopsis: 21MCC3926 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Parkview Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: 21MCC3927 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 21MCC3928 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:09 Synopsis: 21MCC3929 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: 21MCC3930 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Quartz Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 21MCC3931 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 21MCC3932 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:28 Synopsis: 21MCC3933 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:43 Synopsis: 21MDC0555 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6206 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:14 Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 10/09/21` and `18:00:00 10/10/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***