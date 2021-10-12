Mary Barnum

Beloved mother, Mary Luene Whitaker Hunt Barnum, age 88 died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on September 14, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Nelson Glen Hunt and Elizabeth, “Bessie” Whitaker Hunt. As a teenager her family moved to St. George to care for family. She lived close to the St. George temple and gained a love for it that lasted throughout her lifetime.

On June 5, 1953, she married Elwin Orange Barnum, the handsome boy she met while working at the movie theater. Together Mary and Elwin raised eight children. Though they lived a short time in North Las Vegas, they lived most their lives together in Mesquite, Nevada surrounded by family and lifelong friends.

Though Mary always seemed to have a part time job, most of her time was devoted to her husband and family. Mary enjoyed following her children and grandchildren in their sporting events and was well versed in football, baseball and basketball. You could always find her watching BYU football games with her kids.

She was a thoughtful, faithful, and loving mother and a great example of humility and service. She enjoyed baking and her wheat bread is legendary. She also enjoyed quilting and assured all her children and grandchildren have or will have a star quilt made by her on their special day.

She had unwavering faith in her Father in Heaven and his son Jesus Christ. She was an example of that faith and taught her children the value of daily family prayer. She spent many hours on her knees praying for those she loved.

Survivors include seven sons and one daughter: Elwin (Rita), of Dammeron Valley, UT: Vicky (Gary) Haacke of Layton, Utah; Glen (Cyndi) of Mesquite, NV: Scott (Julie) of Cedar Valley, UT; Bruce (Janna) of Farmington, UT; Ron (Lisa) of Bunkerville, NV; Don (Michele) of Farmington, UT; Mark (Lori) of Bunkerville, NV; 36 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; one sister, Ida Peters of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Elwin Orange Barnum, one sister, Elizabeth Aitken and two brothers, John Hunt and Glen Hunt.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Mesquite LDS Stake Center, 100 North Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, NV from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Mesquite City Cemetery, 301 Hillside Drive, Mesquite, NV.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.

Virgin Valley Mortuary

320 E. Old Mill Rd.

Mesquite, NV 89027

(702) 346-6060