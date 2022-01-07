01/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 01/04/22
220104045 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:31
Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:31
Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:
220104046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:05
Time Arrived : 19:08 Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:
220104047 Business or License Problem
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell
Disposition : A Active
Unit: Time Reported: 18:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
220104049 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:28
Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:51
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:27
Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
220104050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:
220104051 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: 20:37
Time Arrived : 20:19 Time Completed : 20:29
Synopsis:
220104052 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:36
Synopsis:
220104053 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 20:50
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: 20:37
Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:
220104054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: 21:25
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:
220104055 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:
220104057 Attempt to Locate
Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: 21:52
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:46
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:09
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:
220105001 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Circle
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Stewart
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:56
Synopsis:
220105002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:
220105003 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:39 Time Completed : 03:46
Synopsis:
220105004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:40 Time Completed : 03:42
Synopsis:
220105005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:36 Time Dispatched: 04:36
Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 05:00
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 05:00
Synopsis:
22ACO0037 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO0038 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22MCC0064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bannock St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
22MCC0065 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:
220104010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:
220104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:
220104012 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:24
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing.
220104013 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35
Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:08
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35
Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
220104014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:
220104015 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
220104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
220104018 Burglary
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: 10:14
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken.
220104019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:31
Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
220104021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
220104023 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104024 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104025 Theft
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed.
220104026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104027 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104028 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : Highland Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:37
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:
220104029 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104030 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 13:48
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:14
Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was
stolen. This investigation is still ongoing.
220104031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Grayce Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:36
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:
220104032 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
220104033 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104034 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104035 Court Order
Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:09
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:
220104036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 15:02
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220104037 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:24 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:
220104038 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:19
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:11
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:
220104040 Alarm
Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: 16:13
Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:
220104041 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
220104042 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:50
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:14
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:42
Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking
lot.
220104043 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Joshua Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 18:45
Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:
220104044 Information Report
Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St
Bunkerville NV 89007
Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:17
Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:51
Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:35
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24
Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:
220105006 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220105007 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:
220105008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
220105009 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:07
Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:17
Synopsis:
220105010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr & E MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:
220105011 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220105012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220105013 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & DESERT ROSE Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:
220105014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220105015 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Lolita Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
220105016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:
220105017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:
220105018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a suspicious incident and a report was taken.
220105019 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & PARTRIDGE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 14:02
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:15
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 14:02
Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:33
Synopsis:
220105020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220105021 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:30
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:
220105022 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : QUAIL Run & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:51
Synopsis:
220105023 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:51
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:
220105024 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: 15:53
Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
220105025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:24
Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:
220105026 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:19
Synopsis:
220105027 Alarm
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 17:18
Time Arrived : 17:25 Time Completed : 17:25
Synopsis:
220105028 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:58
Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:
Police observed two vehicles stopped in the roadway at a roundabout due to an
accident. One female was issued a citation and an accident report was
completed.
220105029 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17
Synopsis:
22ACO0034 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0035 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0036 ACO Bunkerville Assist
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
22ACO0037 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO0038 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0039 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
22ACO0040 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
22ACO0041 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Jensen Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:
22ACO0042 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:36
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
22ACO0043 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:21
Synopsis:
22ACO0044 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0047 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:
22MCC0048 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0049 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : N Arizona Ave
Beaver Dam AZ 86432
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 08:42
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:
22MCC0050 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:
22MCC0051 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:28
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:
22MCC0052 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCC0053 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 09:55
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:
22MCC0054 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0055 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0056 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22MCC0057 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Calais Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0058 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:
22MCC0059 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
22MCC0060 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0061 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0062 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:
22MCC0063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bannock St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:
22MCC0065 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:
22MCC0066 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:
22MCC0067 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:
22MCC0068 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:
22MCC0069 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:31 Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:
22MCC0070 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 18:27
Synopsis:
22MCE0006 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:31
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:
22MCE0007 Radar Trailer Deployment
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & QUAIL Run
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:
22MCE0008 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:21
Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
22MCE0009 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0010 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:21
Synopsis:
22MCE0011 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:
22MCE0012 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
22MDC0005 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:20
Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a
Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.
22MDC0006 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:
Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.
22MDC0007 Transport
Incident Address : Smiley Rd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: 10:05
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:
Officer picked up one female inmate on a courtesy transport for another agency.
22MDC0008 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
One adult male arrested on Justice Court Warrant.
