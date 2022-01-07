01/06/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
06:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 01/04/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220104045     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:15      Time Dispatched: 18:31
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:15      Time Dispatched: 18:31
	                    Time Arrived : 18:44      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220104046     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:23      Time Dispatched: 19:05
	                    Time Arrived : 19:08      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:




220104047     Business or License Problem
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit:               Time Reported: 18:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:00      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




220104049     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:27      Time Dispatched: 19:28
	                    Time Arrived : 19:29      Time Completed : 19:51

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:27      Time Dispatched: 19:27
	                    Time Arrived : 19:27      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




220104050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:51      Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:




220104051     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:19      Time Dispatched: 20:37
	                    Time Arrived : 20:19      Time Completed : 20:29
Synopsis:




220104052     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:29      Time Completed : 20:36
Synopsis:




220104053     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 20:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:37      Time Completed : 20:50

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 20:36      Time Dispatched: 20:37
	                    Time Arrived : 20:42      Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:




220104054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched: 21:25
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220104055     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:




220104057     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched: 21:52
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:46

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:09

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:




220105001     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Circle
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:24      Time Completed : 00:56
Synopsis:




220105002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:07      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




220105003     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:39      Time Completed : 03:46
Synopsis:




220105004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:40      Time Completed : 03:42
Synopsis:




220105005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:36      Time Dispatched: 04:36
	                    Time Arrived : 04:36      Time Completed : 05:00

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 04:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:36      Time Completed : 05:00
Synopsis:




22ACO0037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:37      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO0038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:53      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22MCC0064     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bannock St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:




22MCC0065     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 01/04/22` and `06:00:00 01/05/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
01/06/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
18:06                  Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis             Page:     1

                               Date: 01/04/22

          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220104010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:35      Time Completed : 06:37
Synopsis:




220104011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 06:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:36      Time Completed : 06:36
Synopsis:




220104012     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:53      Time Dispatched: 08:24
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing.


220104013     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:35
	                    Time Arrived : 08:39      Time Completed : 09:08

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:35
	                    Time Arrived : 08:43      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




220104014     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:21      Time Completed : 09:23
Synopsis:




220104015     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:04      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




220104017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




220104018     Burglary
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:12      Time Dispatched: 10:14
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:

An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken.


220104019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:10      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




220104021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:23      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




220104023     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104024     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104025     Theft
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:40      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed.


220104026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104027     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104028     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : Highland Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched: 11:37
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 11:51
Synopsis:




220104029     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104030     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:24      Time Completed : 13:48

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched: 12:14
	                    Time Arrived : 12:19      Time Completed : 14:45
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was
stolen. This investigation is still ongoing.


220104031     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Grayce Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:36
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:55
Synopsis:




220104032     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




220104033     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104034     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104035     Court Order
	Incident Address : Rodeo Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched: 14:09
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:




220104036     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched: 15:02
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220104037     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 14:24      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:01
Synopsis:




220104038     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:19

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 15:02      Time Dispatched: 15:11
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:




220104040     Alarm
	Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:07      Time Dispatched: 16:13
	                    Time Arrived : 16:13      Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:




220104041     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




220104042     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:50
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 17:14

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:35      Time Dispatched: 16:42
	                    Time Arrived : 16:50      Time Completed : 19:04
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking
lot.


220104043     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Joshua Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:42      Time Dispatched: 18:45
	                    Time Arrived : 18:45      Time Completed : 18:47
Synopsis:




220104044     Information Report
	Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St
	                   Bunkerville          NV 89007
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:17
	                    Time Arrived : 18:23      Time Completed : 18:51

	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived : 18:24      Time Completed : 18:35

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 17:57      Time Dispatched: 18:24
	                    Time Arrived : 18:28      Time Completed : 18:28
Synopsis:




220104045     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:15      Time Dispatched: 18:31
	                    Time Arrived : 18:37      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:15      Time Dispatched: 18:31
	                    Time Arrived : 18:44      Time Completed : 18:53
Synopsis:




220104046     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:23      Time Dispatched: 19:05
	                    Time Arrived : 19:08      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:




220104047     Business or License Problem
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit:               Time Reported: 18:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220104048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:00      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




220104049     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:27      Time Dispatched: 19:28
	                    Time Arrived : 19:29      Time Completed : 19:51

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:27      Time Dispatched: 19:27
	                    Time Arrived : 19:27      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




220104050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:51      Time Completed : 20:14
Synopsis:




220104051     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:19      Time Dispatched: 20:37
	                    Time Arrived : 20:19      Time Completed : 20:29
Synopsis:




220104052     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:29      Time Completed : 20:36
Synopsis:




220104053     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P4            Time Reported: 20:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:37      Time Completed : 20:50

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 20:36      Time Dispatched: 20:37
	                    Time Arrived : 20:42      Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:




220104054     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched: 21:25
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:09
Synopsis:




220104055     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:24
Synopsis:




220104057     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched: 21:52
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:46

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:09

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:52      Time Completed : 22:24
Synopsis:




220105001     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Circle
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Stewart
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 00:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:24      Time Completed : 00:56
Synopsis:




220105002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:07      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




220105003     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:39      Time Completed : 03:46
Synopsis:




220105004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 03:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:40      Time Completed : 03:42
Synopsis:




220105005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:36      Time Dispatched: 04:36
	                    Time Arrived : 04:36      Time Completed : 05:00

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 04:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:36      Time Completed : 05:00
Synopsis:




220105006     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220105007     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:53      Time Completed : 09:08
Synopsis:




220105008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




220105009     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched: 10:07
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:17
Synopsis:




220105010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr & E MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:15
Synopsis:




220105011     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220105012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:31      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220105013     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & DESERT ROSE Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:58      Time Completed : 12:01
Synopsis:




220105014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220105015     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Lolita Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:59      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




220105016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:17
Synopsis:




220105017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:39      Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:




220105018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 15:21
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a suspicious incident and a report was taken.


220105019     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & PARTRIDGE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 14:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched: 14:02
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:15

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched: 14:02
	                    Time Arrived : 14:22      Time Completed : 14:33
Synopsis:




220105020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220105021     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:29      Time Completed : 15:30

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 15:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:24      Time Completed : 15:49
Synopsis:




220105022     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : QUAIL Run & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:47      Time Completed : 15:51
Synopsis:




220105023     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:46      Time Dispatched: 15:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:15
Synopsis:




220105024     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 16:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:53      Time Dispatched: 15:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:54      Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:




220105025     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:24
	                    Time Arrived : 16:24      Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:




220105026     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:00      Time Completed : 17:19
Synopsis:




220105027     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 17:16      Time Dispatched: 17:18
	                    Time Arrived : 17:25      Time Completed : 17:25
Synopsis:




220105028     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:26      Time Dispatched: 17:58
	                    Time Arrived : 17:26      Time Completed : 18:06
Synopsis:

Police observed two vehicles stopped in the roadway at a roundabout due to an
accident.  One female was issued a citation and an accident report was
completed.


220105029     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 17:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:17
Synopsis:




22ACO0034     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:42      Time Completed : 06:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0035     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:46      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0036     ACO Bunkerville Assist
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




22ACO0037     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:37      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO0038     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:53      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0039     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:52      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




22ACO0040     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




22ACO0041     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Jensen Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:23      Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:




22ACO0042     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched: 12:36
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:




22ACO0043     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 13:21
Synopsis:




22ACO0044     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:45      Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0047     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 07:30
Synopsis:




22MCC0048     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0049     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : N Arizona Ave
	                   Beaver Dam           AZ 86432
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:38      Time Dispatched: 08:42
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:42
Synopsis:




22MCC0050     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:14      Time Dispatched: 09:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:16
Synopsis:




22MCC0051     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched: 09:28
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:28
Synopsis:




22MCC0052     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 09:44
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCC0053     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:53      Time Dispatched: 09:55
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:55
Synopsis:




22MCC0054     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 12:58
Synopsis:




22MCC0055     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:00      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0056     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22MCC0057     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Calais Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:45      Time Dispatched: 13:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0058     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 16:00
Synopsis:




22MCC0059     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched: 16:05
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




22MCC0060     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0061     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:34      Time Completed : 16:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0062     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:44
Synopsis:




22MCC0063     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 17:46      Time Dispatched: 17:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0064     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bannock St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:00
Synopsis:




22MCC0065     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 23:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 23:01
Synopsis:




22MCC0066     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:




22MCC0067     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 15:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:39
Synopsis:




22MCC0068     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:45
Synopsis:




22MCC0069     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 16:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:31      Time Completed : 18:04
Synopsis:




22MCC0070     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 16:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:46      Time Completed : 18:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0006     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:16      Time Dispatched: 08:31
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:




22MCE0007     Radar Trailer Deployment
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & QUAIL Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:30
Synopsis:




22MCE0008     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched: 09:21
	                    Time Arrived : 09:29      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




22MCE0009     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:13      Time Completed : 09:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0010     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:21
Synopsis:




22MCE0011     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:12
Synopsis:




22MCE0012     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:30      Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




22MDC0005     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched: 07:20
	                    Time Arrived : 07:20      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:

One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a
Mesquite Municipal Court warrant.


22MDC0006     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 15:44
Synopsis:

Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0007     Transport
	Incident Address : Smiley Rd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 10:02      Time Dispatched: 10:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 15:26
Synopsis:

Officer picked up one female inmate on a courtesy transport for another agency.



22MDC0008     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 15:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:

One adult male arrested on Justice Court Warrant.


          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 01/04/22` and `18:00:00 01/05/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***