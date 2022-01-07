01/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/04/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220104045 Keep The Peace Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:37 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:44 Time Completed : 18:53 Synopsis: 220104046 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Marilyn Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:05 Time Arrived : 19:08 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: 220104047 Business or License Problem Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: Time Reported: 18:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 220104049 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:28 Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:51 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:27 Time Arrived : 19:27 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: 220104050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:51 Time Completed : 20:14 Synopsis: 220104051 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: 20:37 Time Arrived : 20:19 Time Completed : 20:29 Synopsis: 220104052 Alarm Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:36 Synopsis: 220104053 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 20:50 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: 20:37 Time Arrived : 20:42 Time Completed : 20:43 Synopsis: 220104054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:09 Synopsis: 220104055 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220104057 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:46 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:09 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:24 Synopsis: 220105001 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Circle Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:24 Time Completed : 00:56 Synopsis: 220105002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:07 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 220105003 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:39 Time Completed : 03:46 Synopsis: 220105004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:40 Time Completed : 03:42 Synopsis: 220105005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:36 Time Dispatched: 04:36 Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 05:00 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:36 Time Completed : 05:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0037 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0038 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bannock St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents 220104010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 220104011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 220104012 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: 08:24 Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a stolen ATV. This incident is still ongoing. 220104013 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:35 Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 220104014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:21 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 220104015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 220104017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 220104018 Burglary Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: 10:14 Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: An officer responded in reference stolen property and a report was taken. 220104019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 220104021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220104023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104025 Theft Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:14 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of a theft and a report was completed. 220104026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104027 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104028 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:37 Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 220104029 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104030 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 13:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : 12:19 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a stolen UTV that was recovered near where it was stolen. This investigation is still ongoing. 220104031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:36 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:55 Synopsis: 220104032 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 220104033 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104035 Court Order Incident Address : Rodeo Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: 14:09 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 220104036 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: 15:02 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220104037 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:24 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 220104038 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220104039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:19 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:02 Time Dispatched: 15:11 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 220104040 Alarm Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:07 Time Dispatched: 16:13 Time Arrived : 16:13 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 220104041 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 220104042 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:50 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 17:14 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a theft from a motor vehicle in a business parking lot. 220104043 Welfare Check Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 18:45 Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 18:47 Synopsis: 220104044 Information Report Incident Address : S SECOND WEST St Bunkerville NV 89007 Responding Officers: R Hughes, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:17 Time Arrived : 18:23 Time Completed : 18:51 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : 18:24 Time Completed : 18:35 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:57 Time Dispatched: 18:24 Time Arrived : 18:28 Time Completed : 18:28 Synopsis: Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220105007 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 09:08 Synopsis: 220105008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 220105009 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: 10:07 Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:17 Synopsis: 220105010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : COTTONWOOD Dr & E MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: 220105011 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220105012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220105013 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & DESERT ROSE Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220105014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220105015 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Lolita Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:59 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 220105016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:17 Synopsis: 220105017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: 220105018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: Officers responded to a suspicious incident and a report was taken. 220105019 Traffic Stop Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & PARTRIDGE Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:33 Synopsis: 220105020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220105021 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:30 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 220105022 Traffic Problem Incident Address : QUAIL Run & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:51 Synopsis: 220105023 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:15 Synopsis: 220105024 Person On Foot Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 16:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:53 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:54 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: 220105025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:24 Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 220105026 Civil Matter Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 220105027 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:16 Time Dispatched: 17:18 Time Arrived : 17:25 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 220105028 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 18:06 Synopsis: Police observed two vehicles stopped in the roadway at a roundabout due to an accident. One female was issued a citation and an accident report was completed. 220105029 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 17:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:17 Synopsis: 22ACO0034 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0035 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0036 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 22ACO0037 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0038 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0039 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:52 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 22ACO0040 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22ACO0041 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Jensen Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0042 Animal complaint Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:36 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22ACO0043 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:21 Synopsis: 22ACO0044 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0047 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0048 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0049 None LEO Incident Incident Address : N Arizona Ave Beaver Dam AZ 86432 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: 08:42 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0050 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0051 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: 09:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:28 Synopsis: 22MCC0052 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0053 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:53 Time Dispatched: 09:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0054 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0055 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0056 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0057 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:45 Time Dispatched: 13:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0058 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:00 Synopsis: 22MCC0059 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0060 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0061 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0062 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:46 Time Dispatched: 17:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0064 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bannock St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:00 Synopsis: 22MCC0065 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:01 Synopsis: 22MCC0066 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: 22MCC0067 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:39 Synopsis: 22MCC0068 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 22MCC0069 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:31 Time Completed : 18:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0070 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:46 Time Completed : 18:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0006 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:31 Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0007 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & QUAIL Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0008 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:21 Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22MCE0009 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0010 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:21 Synopsis: 22MCE0011 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0012 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 22MDC0005 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: 07:20 Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: One female adult taken into custody at the Mesquite Detention Center on a Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0006 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 15:44 Synopsis: Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0007 Transport Incident Address : Smiley Rd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: Officer picked up one female inmate on a courtesy transport for another agency. 22MDC0008 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: One adult male arrested on Justice Court Warrant. 