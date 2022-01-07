Virgin Valley High Sports

Sydome Lounge at CasaBlanca

Kid & Nick Show

Fri Jan 7th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Jan 8th 8:30pm – 1:30am

Sun Jan 9th 8:30pm – 1:30am

Skydome Lounge, Casablanca Resort , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map

Skydome Lounge; A fun, high energy, interactive, variety musical group! CLICK HERE to go to band website. Free Admission! Must be 21 or older. *Band performance start times may be delayed due to viewing of national sporting events or other special events.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

