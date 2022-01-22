01/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 01/19/22
220119031 Theft
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 20:05
Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 20:15
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:50
Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:57
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:51
Time Arrived : 19:53 Time Completed : 20:09
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:55
Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence regarding a theft. Information was gathered
for a report.
220119032 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:23
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 18:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:23
Synopsis:
220119033 Person On Foot
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 19:58
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
220119034 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 20:10
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 19:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:58 Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:
220119035 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:59 Time Completed : 20:04
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:
220119036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:25
Synopsis:
220119037 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:18
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
220119038 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:32
Synopsis:
220119039 Welfare Check
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:45 Time Completed : 21:00
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:45
Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 20:46
Synopsis:
220119040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:06 Time Completed : 21:15
Synopsis:
220119041 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, G Garcia, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: 21:15
Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:42
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:22 Time Completed : 22:07
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: 21:15
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:39
Synopsis:
220119042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:16
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:14
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 22:14
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:50 Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:
220119043 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:22 Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:
220119044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 22:33
Synopsis:
220119045 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:45
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:40
Synopsis:
220119046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:
220119047 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:13 Time Completed : 23:19
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:15
Synopsis:
220119048 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E FIRST NORTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:26 Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:
220119049 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:17 Time Dispatched: 01:17
Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 01:21
Synopsis:
220120001 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:12 Time Completed : 00:15
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:12 Time Dispatched: 00:12
Time Arrived : 00:14 Time Completed : 00:14
Synopsis:
220120002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:23
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched: 00:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:37 Time Completed : 00:48
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:51
Synopsis:
220120004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 01:05
Synopsis:
220120005 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:21 Time Completed : 01:23
Synopsis:
220120006 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:51 Time Completed : 02:04
Synopsis:
220120007 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:11 Time Completed : 02:17
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:10 Time Dispatched: 02:11
Time Arrived : 02:14 Time Completed : 02:14
Synopsis:
220120008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:57 Time Completed : 03:26
Synopsis:
220120009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:30 Time Completed : 03:31
Synopsis:
220120010 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:11 Time Dispatched: 04:12
Time Arrived : 04:13 Time Completed : 04:22
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:15 Time Completed : 04:27
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:12 Time Completed : 04:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0184 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0185 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
22MCC0267 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:20
Synopsis:
22MCC0268 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 04:26 Time Dispatched: 04:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:28
Synopsis:
01/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 01/19/22
220119003 Alarm
Incident Address : CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:27
Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:
220119004 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : CRIMSON RDG & FLAGSTONE BLF
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:
220119006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
220119007 Theft
Incident Address : Gean St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:36
Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of a theft call, the investigation is ongoing.
220119008 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & HORIZON Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:58
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:54
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
220119009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:
220119011 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119012 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 12:14
Synopsis:
220119013 Evidence Release
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119014 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Glade Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:32
Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:44
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:33
Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:
220119015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:
220119016 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 13:44
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:
220119017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
220119018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:
220119019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:
220119020 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119021 Person On Foot
Incident Address : hafen & abbott wash
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:
220119022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:
220119023 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119025 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:40
Synopsis:
220119027 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220119028 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:53
Time Arrived : 16:48 Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
220119029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 16:53
Synopsis:
220119030 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:49 Time Dispatched: 17:52
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:03
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 17:49 Time Dispatched: 17:51
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:06
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:49 Time Dispatched: 17:51
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:
220120011 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
220120012 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120013 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:
220120014 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 09:57
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
220120015 Juvenile Problem
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:
220120016 Person On Foot
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:29
Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:33
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
220120018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:00
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:
220120019 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
220120020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
220120021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
220120023 Theft
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56
Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:37
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:29
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:33
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:
An officer was flagged by a female who stated to be the victim of a theft. The
officer took a report and this is an ongoing investigation.
220120024 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Perry, A Casta
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 12:09
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 14:36
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:40
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a call of domestic battery. One male was arrested for
domestic battery.
220120025 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120026 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:
220120033 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:00
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 12:51
Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:
220120034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:
220120035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120038 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:
220120039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120040 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Lamp Post Way
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:22
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:17
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 14:12
Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:10
Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
220120041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120044 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120046 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:07
Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:34
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:15
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:05
Time Arrived : 14:05 Time Completed : 16:20
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident without injuries. A report was
taken.
220120047 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Verllonia St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:35
Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.
220120048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120049 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:
220120050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
220120051 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:35
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:59
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a trespass call at a casino and one female was cited.
220120052 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:23
Synopsis:
220120053 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120055 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120056 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220120057 Dead Body
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 16:00
Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 17:03
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 17:41
Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 19:06
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:55
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a residence in reference to a deceased male. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.
220120058 Intoxicated Person
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:45
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:45
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:
220120059 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:
220120060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:
220120061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:
220120062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:
220120063 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 17:19
Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:38
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:
22ACO0177 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:
22ACO0178 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : SPLIT RAIL AVE
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:21
Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:
22ACO0179 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:
22ACO0180 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:
22ACO0181 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0182 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:
22ACO0183 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Walter Dalton, W Oliver,
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:49
Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 16:10
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 16:07
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:49
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 18:06
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:50
Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 16:10
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:33
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:50
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 16:09
Unit: S4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0184 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0185 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:
22ACO0186 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:
22ACO0187 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:
22ACO0188 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
22ACO0189 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:
22ACO0190 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:
22ACO0191 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
22ACO0192 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
22ACO0193 Animal Bite
Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: 09:39
Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:
22ACO0194 Animal Foster
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
22ACO0195 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:
22ACO0196 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22ACO0197 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:05
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0198 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:
22ACO0199 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:
22ACO0200 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0201 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
22ACO0202 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:
22ACO0203 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0204 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
22ACO0205 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
22ACO0206 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0207 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:
22ACO0208 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0209 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:
22ACO0210 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:
22ACO0211 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Pomagranate Trail
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0265 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:
22MCC0266 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:34
Synopsis:
22MCC0267 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:20
Synopsis:
22MCC0268 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 04:26 Time Dispatched: 04:27
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:28
Synopsis:
22MCC0269 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 11:24
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:
22MCC0270 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:35
Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0271 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:
22MCC0272 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0273 Non Leo Incident
Incident Address : riverside rd
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 14:27
Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0274 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: 14:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:
22MCC0275 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:
22MCC0276 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:
22MCC0277 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:08
Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:
22MCC0278 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
22MCC0279 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:
22MCE0052 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Glendale Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:03
Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
22MCE0053 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bison Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
22MCE0054 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Tucson St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 09:35
Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:
22MCE0055 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: 10:09
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:
22MCE0056 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Harbour Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:23
Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:
22MCE0057 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:
22MCE0058 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:29
Synopsis:
22MDC0028 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:
Officer transported one male subject to the Clark County Detention Center.
22MDC0029 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:
Female serving two days at Mesquite Detention Center on court order.
22MDC0030 Wanted Person
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:
Officer took one subject into custody for an active warrant who was being
released from another detention center.
