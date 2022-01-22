01/21/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          For more information please contact our Public Information
                          Officer at (702) 346-5262
220119003     Alarm
	Incident Address : CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched: 07:27
	                    Time Arrived : 07:27      Time Completed : 07:28
Synopsis:




220119004     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : CRIMSON RDG & FLAGSTONE BLF
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:34      Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:




220119006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




220119007     Theft
	Incident Address : Gean St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:27      Time Dispatched: 09:36
	                    Time Arrived : 09:36      Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of a theft call, the investigation is ongoing.


220119008     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & HORIZON Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 09:58

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched: 09:54
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:55

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




220119009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:29      Time Completed : 10:45
Synopsis:




220119011     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119012     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:48      Time Completed : 12:14
Synopsis:




220119013     Evidence Release
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119014     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Glade Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:28      Time Dispatched: 12:32
	                    Time Arrived : 12:36      Time Completed : 12:44

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:28      Time Dispatched: 12:33
	                    Time Arrived : 12:39      Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:




220119015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:34      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




220119016     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 12:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:35      Time Completed : 13:44

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 12:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:35      Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:




220119017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




220119018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:26      Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:




220119019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:




220119020     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119021     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : hafen & abbott  wash
	
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:06      Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:




220119022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:13      Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:




220119023     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119025     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed : 16:40
Synopsis:




220119027     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220119028     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched: 16:53
	                    Time Arrived : 16:48      Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:




220119029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 16:53
Synopsis:




220119030     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Pheasant Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:49      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:03

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 17:49      Time Dispatched: 17:51
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:06

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:49      Time Dispatched: 17:51
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:03
Synopsis:




220119031     Theft
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 20:05
	                    Time Arrived : 20:08      Time Completed : 20:15

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 19:50
	                    Time Arrived : 19:28      Time Completed : 19:57

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 19:51
	                    Time Arrived : 19:53      Time Completed : 20:09

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:17      Time Dispatched: 19:55
	                    Time Arrived : 20:06      Time Completed : 19:56
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence regarding a theft.  Information was gathered
for a report.


220119032     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 18:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:10      Time Completed : 19:23

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 18:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:10      Time Completed : 19:23
Synopsis:




220119033     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 19:58

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




220119034     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 19:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 20:10

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 19:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:57      Time Completed : 20:10

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 19:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:58      Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:




220119035     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:59      Time Completed : 20:04

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 19:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:01      Time Completed : 20:01
Synopsis:




220119036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:09      Time Completed : 20:25
Synopsis:




220119037     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:15      Time Completed : 20:18

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 20:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:15      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




220119038     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 20:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:15      Time Completed : 20:32
Synopsis:




220119039     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:45      Time Completed : 21:00

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 20:45      Time Dispatched: 20:45
	                    Time Arrived : 20:46      Time Completed : 20:46
Synopsis:




220119040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:06      Time Completed : 21:15
Synopsis:




220119041     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, G Garcia, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched: 21:15
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 21:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 21:42

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:22      Time Completed : 22:07

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:10      Time Dispatched: 21:15
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 21:39
Synopsis:




220119042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:42      Time Completed : 22:16

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 22:14

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:49      Time Completed : 22:14

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:50      Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:




220119043     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:22      Time Completed : 22:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:22      Time Completed : 22:27
Synopsis:




220119044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 22:33
Synopsis:




220119045     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:39      Time Completed : 22:45

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:39      Time Completed : 22:40
Synopsis:




220119046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:45      Time Completed : 22:48
Synopsis:




220119047     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:13      Time Completed : 23:19

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:14      Time Completed : 23:15
Synopsis:




220119048     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N WILLOW St & E FIRST NORTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:26      Time Completed : 23:29
Synopsis:




220119049     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:17      Time Dispatched: 01:17
	                    Time Arrived : 01:17      Time Completed : 01:21
Synopsis:




220120001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:12      Time Completed : 00:15

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:12      Time Dispatched: 00:12
	                    Time Arrived : 00:14      Time Completed : 00:14
Synopsis:




220120002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 00:23

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:20      Time Dispatched: 00:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:37      Time Completed : 00:48

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:42      Time Completed : 00:51

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:36      Time Completed : 00:51
Synopsis:




220120004     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:54      Time Completed : 01:05
Synopsis:




220120005     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:21      Time Completed : 01:23
Synopsis:




220120006     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:51      Time Completed : 02:04
Synopsis:




220120007     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:11      Time Completed : 02:17

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:10      Time Dispatched: 02:11
	                    Time Arrived : 02:14      Time Completed : 02:14
Synopsis:




220120008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 02:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:57      Time Completed : 03:26
Synopsis:




220120009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 03:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:30      Time Completed : 03:31
Synopsis:




220120010     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:11      Time Dispatched: 04:12
	                    Time Arrived : 04:13      Time Completed : 04:22

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:15      Time Completed : 04:27

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:12      Time Completed : 04:27
Synopsis:




220120011     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:59      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:




220120012     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120013     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 09:12
Synopsis:




220120014     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:11      Time Dispatched: 09:57
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:




220120015     Juvenile Problem
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:




220120016     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched: 09:29
	                    Time Arrived : 09:33      Time Completed : 09:33

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:28      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




220120018     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 10:00
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:45
Synopsis:




220120019     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:45      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




220120020     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220120021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120022     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:52      Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:




220120023     Theft
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 10:56
	                    Time Arrived : 11:14      Time Completed : 11:37

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 10:56
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:29

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 10:53      Time Completed : 11:33

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:53      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 11:20      Time Completed : 11:31
Synopsis:

An officer was flagged by a female who stated to be the victim of a theft. The
officer took a report and this is an ongoing investigation.


220120024     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Perry, A Casta
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 12:09

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 14:36

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:40

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 12:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:30      Time Dispatched: 11:33
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 12:00
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a call of domestic battery. One male was arrested for
domestic battery.


220120025     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:39      Time Completed : 12:40
Synopsis:




220120033     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:54      Time Completed : 13:00

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched: 12:51
	                    Time Arrived : 12:51      Time Completed : 13:02
Synopsis:




220120034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:50      Time Completed : 12:51
Synopsis:




220120035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120038     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:02      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:43
Synopsis:




220120039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120040     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Lamp Post Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:22

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 14:12

	Unit: RES32         Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:18      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




220120041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120044     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120046     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched: 14:07
	                    Time Arrived : 14:12      Time Completed : 14:34

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:15

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:02      Time Dispatched: 14:05
	                    Time Arrived : 14:05      Time Completed : 16:20
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident without injuries. A report was
taken.


220120047     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Verllonia St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:07      Time Dispatched: 14:35
	                    Time Arrived : 14:35      Time Completed : 15:16
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.


220120048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120049     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 15:07
Synopsis:




220120050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




220120051     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched: 15:35
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:59

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a trespass call at a casino and one female was cited.


220120052     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:16      Time Completed : 15:23
Synopsis:




220120053     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120054     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120055     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120056     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220120057     Dead Body
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 16:00
	                    Time Arrived : 16:10      Time Completed : 17:03

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 17:41
	                    Time Arrived : 17:48      Time Completed : 19:06

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 15:51      Time Dispatched: 15:55
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:19
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a residence in reference to a deceased male. A report
was taken and the coroner responded.


220120058     Intoxicated Person
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 16:45

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:27      Time Completed : 16:45

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived : 16:28      Time Completed : 16:47
Synopsis:




220120059     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 16:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:03
Synopsis:




220120060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:04
Synopsis:




220120061     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:05      Time Completed : 17:07
Synopsis:




220120062     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:14      Time Completed : 17:24
Synopsis:




220120063     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched: 17:19
	                    Time Arrived : 17:22      Time Completed : 17:38

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:18      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:




22ACO0177     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:41
Synopsis:




22ACO0178     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : SPLIT RAIL AVE
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:21
	                    Time Arrived : 07:21      Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:




22ACO0179     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:48
Synopsis:




22ACO0180     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 12:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:33      Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:




22ACO0181     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 12:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:35      Time Completed : 12:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0182     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 12:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:46      Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:




22ACO0183     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Walter Dalton, W Oliver,
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:49
	                    Time Arrived : 14:54      Time Completed : 16:10

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 16:07

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:49
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 18:06

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:50
	                    Time Arrived : 14:54      Time Completed : 16:10

	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived : 15:05      Time Completed : 15:33

	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:00      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 14:50
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 16:09

	Unit: S4            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:




22ACO0184     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:45      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0185     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 06:58
Synopsis:




22ACO0186     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:59      Time Completed : 06:59
Synopsis:




22ACO0187     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:01
Synopsis:




22ACO0188     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:16      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




22ACO0189     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:19      Time Completed : 07:22
Synopsis:




22ACO0190     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:24
Synopsis:




22ACO0191     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:24      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




22ACO0192     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:25      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO0193     Animal Bite
	Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched: 09:39
	                    Time Arrived : 09:47      Time Completed : 09:57
Synopsis:




22ACO0194     Animal Foster
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:58      Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




22ACO0195     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 11:40
Synopsis:




22ACO0196     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:41      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22ACO0197     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched: 12:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0198     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:44      Time Completed : 11:44
Synopsis:




22ACO0199     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:03      Time Completed : 12:04
Synopsis:




22ACO0200     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:07      Time Completed : 12:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0201     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:08      Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:




22ACO0202     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:10
Synopsis:




22ACO0203     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0204     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:12      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:




22ACO0205     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:13      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




22ACO0206     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:14      Time Completed : 12:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0207     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:16      Time Completed : 12:17
Synopsis:




22ACO0208     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 13:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0209     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Calle Del Sol
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:08      Time Completed : 13:10
Synopsis:




22ACO0210     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:52      Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:




22ACO0211     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Pomagranate Trail
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:25      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0265     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched: 10:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:




22MCC0266     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:51      Time Completed : 17:34
Synopsis:




22MCC0267     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 00:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:20      Time Completed : 00:20
Synopsis:




22MCC0268     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 04:26      Time Dispatched: 04:27
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 04:28
Synopsis:




22MCC0269     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 11:22      Time Dispatched: 11:24
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:24
Synopsis:




22MCC0270     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched: 11:35
	                    Time Arrived : 11:35      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0271     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:18      Time Completed : 12:19
Synopsis:




22MCC0272     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0273     Non Leo Incident
	Incident Address : riverside rd
	
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 14:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:27      Time Completed : 14:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0274     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
	
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 14:13      Time Dispatched: 14:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 14:15
Synopsis:




22MCC0275     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:11      Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:




22MCC0276     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:12      Time Completed : 16:59
Synopsis:




22MCC0277     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:07      Time Dispatched: 17:08
	                    Time Arrived : 17:08      Time Completed : 17:08
Synopsis:




22MCC0278     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 17:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:




22MCC0279     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:




22MCE0052     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Glendale Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched: 08:03
	                    Time Arrived : 08:16      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




22MCE0053     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bison Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:




22MCE0054     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:30      Time Dispatched: 09:35
	                    Time Arrived : 09:48      Time Completed : 10:04
Synopsis:




22MCE0055     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:06      Time Dispatched: 10:09
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:23
Synopsis:




22MCE0056     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Harbour Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:15      Time Dispatched: 10:23
	                    Time Arrived : 10:35      Time Completed : 10:40
Synopsis:




22MCE0057     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:13      Time Completed : 11:16
Synopsis:




22MCE0058     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:27      Time Completed : 11:29
Synopsis:




22MDC0028     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 12:08      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:24      Time Completed : 16:22
Synopsis:

Officer transported one male subject to the Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0029     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 13:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:52      Time Completed : 16:58
Synopsis:

Female serving two days at Mesquite Detention Center on court order.


22MDC0030     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:17      Time Completed : 17:11
Synopsis:

Officer took one subject into custody for an active warrant who was being
released from another detention center.


