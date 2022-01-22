01/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/19/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220119031 Theft Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:08 Time Completed : 20:15 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:50 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:51 Time Arrived : 19:53 Time Completed : 20:09 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:17 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 19:56 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence regarding a theft. 01/21/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/19/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220119003 Alarm Incident Address : CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: 07:27 Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:28 Synopsis: 220119004 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : CRIMSON RDG & FLAGSTONE BLF Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: 220119006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 220119007 Theft Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : A Active Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 09:36 Time Arrived : 09:36 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a theft call, the investigation is ongoing. 220119008 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & HORIZON Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 09:58 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:55 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 220119009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 220119011 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119012 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:48 Time Completed : 12:14 Synopsis: 220119013 Evidence Release Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119014 Welfare Check Incident Address : Glade Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:44 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:33 Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: 220119015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 220119016 Agency Assistance Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 13:44 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 13:43 Synopsis: 220119017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 220119018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:26 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220119019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 13:57 Synopsis: 220119020 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119021 Person On Foot Incident Address : hafen & abbott wash Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:06 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 220119022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:13 Time Completed : 14:17 Synopsis: 220119023 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119025 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:40 Synopsis: 220119027 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220119028 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: 16:53 Time Arrived : 16:48 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 220119029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 16:53 Synopsis: 220119030 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Pheasant Completed : Synopsis: 220120013 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 220120014 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:11 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: 220120015 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 220120016 Person On Foot Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:33 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:28 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 220120018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:00 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:45 Synopsis: 220120019 Citizen Assist Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 220120020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Beacon Ridge Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 220120021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:56 Synopsis: 220120023 Theft Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56 Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 11:37 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 10:56 Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:29 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 11:33 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:20 Time Completed : 11:31 Synopsis: An officer was flagged by a female who stated to be the victim of a theft. The officer took a report and this is an ongoing investigation. 220120024 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman, J Perry, A Casta Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 12:09 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33 Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 14:36 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33 Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:40 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 12:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:30 Time Dispatched: 11:33 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:00 Synopsis: Officers responded to a call of domestic battery. One male was arrested for domestic battery. 220120025 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: 220120033 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:54 Time Completed : 13:00 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 12:51 Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:02 Synopsis: 220120034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:50 Time Completed : 12:51 Synopsis: 220120035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120038 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:43 Synopsis: 220120039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120040 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Lamp Post Way Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:22 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:17 Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 14:12 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 220120041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120044 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120046 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Perry, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:07 Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:34 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: 14:05 Time Arrived : 14:05 Time Completed : 16:20 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident without injuries. A report was taken. 220120047 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:07 Time Dispatched: 14:35 Time Arrived : 14:35 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220120048 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120049 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:07 Synopsis: 220120050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220120051 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:35 Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:59 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: An officer responded to a trespass call at a casino and one female was cited. 220120052 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:23 Synopsis: 220120053 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120054 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120055 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120056 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220120057 Dead Body Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 16:00 Time Arrived : 16:10 Time Completed : 17:03 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 17:41 Time Arrived : 17:48 Time Completed : 19:06 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 15:51 Time Dispatched: 15:55 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: An officer responded to a residence in reference to a deceased male. A report was taken and the coroner responded. 220120058 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:45 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:27 Time Completed : 16:45 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : 16:28 Time Completed : 16:47 Synopsis: 220120059 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P5 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:03 Synopsis: 220120060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 220120061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:07 Synopsis: 220120062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:24 Synopsis: 220120063 Traffic Stop Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 17:38 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:18 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: 22ACO0177 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22ACO0178 Animal Pickup Incident Address : SPLIT RAIL AVE Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:21 Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0179 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0180 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 22ACO0181 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:35 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0182 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0183 Animal complaint Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, Wendy Stuve, Walter Dalton, W Oliver, Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:49 Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 16:10 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 16:07 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:49 Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 18:06 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:50 Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 16:10 Unit: H2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : 15:05 Time Completed : 15:33 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:50 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 16:09 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0184 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0185 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 22ACO0186 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0187 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:01 Synopsis: 22ACO0188 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:16 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 22ACO0189 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 22ACO0190 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:24 Synopsis: 22ACO0191 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 22ACO0192 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0193 Animal Bite Incident Address : Gypsy Boy Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: 09:39 Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0194 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0195 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0196 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0197 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:05 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 11:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0198 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0199 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:04 Synopsis: 22ACO0200 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 12:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0201 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 22ACO0202 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0203 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0204 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0205 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 22ACO0206 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: 22ACO0207 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:17 Synopsis: 22ACO0208 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0209 Animal complaint Incident Address : Calle Del Sol Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:08 Time Completed : 13:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0210 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0211 Animal complaint Incident Address : Pomagranate Trail Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:25 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0265 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 22MCC0266 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:51 Time Completed : 17:34 Synopsis: 22MCC0267 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:20 Synopsis: 22MCC0268 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 04:26 Time Dispatched: 04:27 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:28 Synopsis: 22MCC0269 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:22 Time Dispatched: 11:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 22MCC0270 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Arrowhead Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: 11:35 Time Arrived : 11:35 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0271 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 12:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0272 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0273 Non Leo Incident Incident Address : riverside rd Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:27 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0274 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:13 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:15 Synopsis: 22MCC0275 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: 22MCC0276 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:12 Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 22MCC0277 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:07 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: 22MCC0278 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 22MCC0279 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0052 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Glendale Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:03 Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0053 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:17 Synopsis: 22MCE0054 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: 09:35 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0055 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: 10:09 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0056 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:23 Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0057 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:13 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0058 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:27 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: 22MDC0028 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 13:24 Time Completed : 16:22 Synopsis: Officer transported one male subject to the Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0029 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 16:58 Synopsis: Female serving two days at Mesquite Detention Center on court order. 22MDC0030 Wanted Person Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:17 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: Officer took one subject into custody for an active warrant who was being released from another detention center. 