Mesquite Veterans Center

On Sunday, Sept.19, two local World War II heroes had their chance to fly in a 1944 Boeing Stearman biplane at St. George Regional Airport. These Dream Flights are part of the Operation September Freedom, 2021, Ageless Angels barnstorming events across the United States.

Darryl Fisher, founder and president of Dream Flights is Mesquite’s President, Mission Senior Living at Mesa Valley Estates. Dream Flights Mission: “Dream Flights is dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime: a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane.

As we make these heroes wishes come true, our Dream Flights inspire them to share their stories. We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through time of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening. Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world.”

Please enjoy these exhilarating photos of two heroes enjoying the day.

Bud Lade WWII Hero (solid blue polo shirt)

Richard Bowers WWII Hero (blue plaid shirt)

Their smiles say it ALL!!! God Bless these Heroes, and God Bless America! Thank You Dream Flights!!