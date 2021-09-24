Mesquite Elks 2811 recently delivered $2,000 checks to each of the Mesquite Lutheran Preschool & Childcare, the Virgin Valley Food Bank and the Salvation Army. The funds came from a COVID-19 grant from the Nevada State Elks Association Major Project and were delivered by Leading Knight Eddie Lopez, Loyal Knight Greg Sula and three-year Trustee Monty Dibble. These are some of the good works that the lodge does in the Mesquite community in the Virgin Valley area.