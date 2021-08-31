By Abbey Snow

Mesquite Local News and Mesquite Monthly Sponsor VVAA Invitational

Mesquite Local News and Mesquite Monthly are proud to be this year’s sponsor of the annual Virgin Valley Artists Association Invitational that runs during September displaying works from six art groups.

President of the Virgin Valley Artists Association, Christine Picor, said they invited five other art groups to showcase their work alongside the VVAA at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. Since this is not a competition, the artists aren’t charged to display their art. Additionally, the artwork will be up for sale to the public. The other participants include: Color Country Camera Club, Dixie Watercolor Society, Moapa Valley Art Guild, Nevada Watercolor Society, and Southern Utah Watercolor Society.

With the VVAA monthly competitions, the winning participants receive a ribbon and money in various categories. However, with this exhibit that won’t be the case.

“There are no monetary awards,” Picor said. “The sponsor gets to pick their favorite and there will be a People’s Choice. If the mayor wants to come and pick his favorite he is welcome to do that also.”

The VVAA Invitational was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but fortunately this year there will be participants again.

“It has definitely been more challenging because many of the galleries were hesitant to participate because of COVID,” Picor said. “We did, however, get wonderful groups participating and the gallery looks beautiful!”

The public can stop by the gallery to view and purchase art all month long on Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. There will also be an open house held on Sept 25th from 2pm to 4pm.

“At the open house, the participants will enjoy some food, libations and get to view the exhibit one last time,”Picor said. “I will announce the Sponsor, then the Sponsor can announce his choice and hand out the award. I will also announce the People’s Choice winner.”

The theme for the VVAA’s October competition will be “Behind the Mask” and will run from September 27 through October 30th. Those interested in submitting work can visit mesquitefineartscenter.com, or call 702-346-1338.