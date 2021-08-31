08/30/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/28/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210828009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 08:22 Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:50 Synopsis: 210828010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:50 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:22 Synopsis: 210828011 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 210828012 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:41 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 210828013 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : DUCHESS Ln & CONCORD Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 210828014 Person On Foot Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:31 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 210828015 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 210828016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 210828017 Found Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wendy Medina, S Vent, S Ruth, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:33 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 14:56 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:33 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 12:00 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 11:26 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:49 Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: Officers responded to a found child. One female was arrested for warrant and other charges. 210828018 Animal complaint Incident Address : Cinco Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 210828019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 13:02 Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 210828020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Clark St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:14 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 12:00 Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16 Synopsis: 210828021 Found Property Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 13:32 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 210828022 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 14:04 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 14:36 Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:21 Synopsis: An Officer cited an adult male for trespassing at a restaurant. 210828023 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: 14:21 Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 210828024 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: 14:56 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:29 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:41 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 15:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: A detective arrested a male at a casino for trespassing and obstruction. 210828025 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 17:23 Synopsis: Officers arrested an adult male for an active warrant out of Mesquite Justice Court. 210828026 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 15:13 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:59 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 210828027 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 210828028 Civil Matter Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: 15:45 Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 210828029 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 210828030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 210828031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: 210828032 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:11 Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 210828033 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:52 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : Synopsis: Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male was arrested for the warrant. 210828034 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:41 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:41 Synopsis: 210828035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: An Officer received a report of a potential scam. The incident is under further investigation. 210828036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:35 Time Dispatched: 18:41 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 18:59 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:35 Time Dispatched: 18:41 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:57 Synopsis: 210828037 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:22 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:18 Time Completed : 19:23 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 210828038 Transport Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 20:03 Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 00:05 Synopsis: 210828039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : windgate & wildhorse Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 20:41 Synopsis: 210828040 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:50 Synopsis: 210828041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:03 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 210828042 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 210828043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:57 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:51 Time Completed : 22:00 Synopsis: 210828044 Person On Foot Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & SUMMIT Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:59 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:53 Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 21:57 Synopsis: 210828045 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:42 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:12 Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:37 Synopsis: 210828046 Alarm Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 23:22 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:24 Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : Synopsis: 210829001 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 01:29 Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 01:46 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:47 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. One adult female was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses. 210829002 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Cheney, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : 03:21 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : 02:30 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : Synopsis: An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. A passenger was issued a citation for an open container of alcohol. 210829003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:30 Time Completed : 04:39 Synopsis: 210829004 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:19 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched: 05:12 Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:13 Synopsis: 210829005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 05:49 Synopsis: 210829006 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 210829007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 210829008 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: 05:58 Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residential parking lot over night. 210829009 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 210829010 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 210829011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 210829012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 07:52 Time Arrived : 07:52 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 210829013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 210829014 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, ENRT Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:13 Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: ENRT Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence to investigate a battery between cohabitants. One adult male was arrested for battery. 210829015 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:16 Synopsis: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a civil matter. A report was completed. 210829016 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 210829017 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 210829018 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 210829019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 210829020 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:17 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:41 Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 210829021 Deliver Message Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 210829022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Colleen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 210829023 Traffic Problem Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 210829024 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30 Synopsis: 210829025 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 210829026 Welfare Check Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:40 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : 13:35 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 210829027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 15:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 210829028 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: 15:34 Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:32 Synopsis: 210829029 Fraud Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 17:27 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a fraud incident. The investigation is ongoing. 210829030 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:44 Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 20:43 Synopsis: 210829031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 210829032 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Stratton, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:43 Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 17:56 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:35 Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:55 Synopsis: 210829033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26 Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26 Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 210829034 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 18:12 Time Completed : 18:12 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59 Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:12 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:58 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 18:10 Synopsis: 21ACO2677 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: 06:26 Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 21ACO2678 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52 Synopsis: 21ACO2679 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:41 Synopsis: 21ACO2680 Animal complaint Incident Address : Cinco Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:06 Synopsis: 21ACO2681 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 21ACO2682 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:11 Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 21ACO2683 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 21ACO2684 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 21ACO2685 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO2686 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 21ACO2687 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 21ACO2688 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 21ACO2689 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 21ACO2690 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 21ACO2691 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 21MCC3372 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 21MCC3373 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:21 Synopsis: 21MCC3374 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:47 Synopsis: 21MCC3375 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 21MCC3376 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: 21MCC3377 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 21MCC3378 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 21MCC3379 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:42 Synopsis: 21MCC3380 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:57 Synopsis: 21MCC3381 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 21MCC3382 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 21MCC3383 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:11 Synopsis: 21MCC3384 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:10 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 21MCC3385 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: 21MCC3386 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:05 Synopsis: 21MCC3387 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 21MCC3388 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21MCC3389 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21MCC3390 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 21MCC3391 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 21MCC3392 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:23 Synopsis: 21MDC0469 21MDC0469 
Transport Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 20:03 Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 00:05 Synopsis:

Date: 08/29/21

210829035 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 19:03 Synopsis: 210829036 Phone Harassment Incident Address : San Marcos Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: 19:34 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 210829037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:52 Synopsis: 210829038 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:04 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched: 20:18 Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 210829039 Alarm Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:55 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:54 Synopsis: 210829040 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:02 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 210829042 Welfare Check Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 210829043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37 Synopsis: 210830001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:24 Time Completed : 01:32 Synopsis: 210830002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:56 Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 210830003 Citizen Assist Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:00 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 210830004 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 210830005 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 210830006 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21ACO2692 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : A Active Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 21ACO2693 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 21ACO2694 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 21MCC3393 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Graffam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:14 Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:15 Synopsis: ***