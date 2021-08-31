08/30/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 08/28/21
210828009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: 08:22
Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 07:50
Synopsis:
210828010 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:50
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: 08:20
Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:
210828011 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:
210828012 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: 08:41
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
210828013 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : DUCHESS Ln & CONCORD Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10
Time Arrived : 09:12 Time Completed : 09:18
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
210828014 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:31
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
210828015 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
210828016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:46
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:
210828017 Found Person
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Wendy Medina, S Vent, S Ruth, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:33
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 14:56
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:33
Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 12:00
Unit: D1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 11:26
Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 14:24
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: 10:49
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a found child. One female was arrested for warrant and
other charges.
210828018 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Cinco Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
210828019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 13:02
Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
210828020 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Clark St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:02 Time Completed : 12:14
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 12:00
Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:
210828021 Found Property
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 13:32
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:
210828022 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:58 Time Completed : 14:04
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:57 Time Dispatched: 14:36
Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:21
Synopsis:
An Officer cited an adult male for trespassing at a restaurant.
210828023 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed :
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: 14:21
Time Arrived : 14:17 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
210828024 Trespassing
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: 14:56
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:29
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:41
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: 17:58
Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 15:48
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
A detective arrested a male at a casino for trespassing and obstruction.
210828025 Person On Foot
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:
Officers arrested an adult male for an active warrant out of Mesquite Justice
Court.
210828026 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
Incident Address : I15 NB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: BAT03 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:54
Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 15:13
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:59
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: 14:55
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:
210828027 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
210828028 Civil Matter
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: 15:45
Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:
210828029 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:
210828030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:
210828031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:21
Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:
210828032 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:11
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
210828033 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:52
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed :
Synopsis:
Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.
210828034 Citizen Dispute
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:41
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:
210828035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: 19:03
Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:
An Officer received a report of a potential scam. The incident is under further
investigation.
210828036 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:35 Time Dispatched: 18:41
Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 18:59
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:35 Time Dispatched: 18:41
Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:
210828037 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:09
Time Arrived : 19:13 Time Completed : 19:22
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:18 Time Completed : 19:23
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:06 Time Dispatched: 19:09
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:31
Synopsis:
210828038 Transport
Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 20:03
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:
210828039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : windgate & wildhorse
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:33 Time Completed : 20:41
Synopsis:
210828040 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:
210828041 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:03 Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:
210828042 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
210828043 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 21:52
Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:57
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:51 Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:
210828044 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & SUMMIT Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 21:59
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: 21:53
Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:
210828045 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:42
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: 22:12
Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:
210828046 Alarm
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:24
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed : 23:22
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:24
Time Arrived : 22:27 Time Completed :
Synopsis:
210829001 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched: 01:29
Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 01:46
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:47
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. One
adult female was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses.
210829002 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Cheney, D Woods
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : 03:21
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed : 02:30
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:46 Time Completed :
Synopsis:
An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. A passenger was
issued a citation for an open container of alcohol.
210829003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 04:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:30 Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:
210829004 Person On Foot
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:12 Time Completed : 05:19
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:12 Time Dispatched: 05:12
Time Arrived : 05:13 Time Completed : 05:13
Synopsis:
210829005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:
210829006 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
210829007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:
210829008 Stolen Vehicle
Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:16 Time Completed : 06:54
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: 05:58
Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residential
parking lot over night.
210829009 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:
210829010 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
210829011 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:
210829012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 07:52
Time Arrived : 07:52 Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:
210829013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:
210829014 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, ENRT
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:13
Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:41
Unit: ENRT Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:12
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 10:36
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence to investigate a battery between cohabitants.
One adult male was arrested for battery.
210829015 Civil Matter
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a casino in reference to a civil matter. A report was
completed.
210829016 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
210829017 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
210829018 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
210829019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:
210829020 Attempt to Locate
Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:17
Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:55
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: 12:41
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:
210829021 Deliver Message
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:
210829022 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Colleen Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: 12:37
Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:
210829023 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:
210829024 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:10 Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:
210829025 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
210829026 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : 13:38 Time Completed : 13:40
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : 13:35 Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:
210829027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 15:55
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:
210829028 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: 15:34
Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:
210829029 Fraud
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched: 16:47
Time Arrived : 16:33 Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:
Officers took a report for a fraud incident. The investigation is ongoing.
210829030 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: 16:44
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:
210829031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:13 Time Completed : 17:25
Synopsis:
210829032 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Stratton, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:43
Time Arrived : 17:43 Time Completed : 17:56
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:35
Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:
210829033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26
Time Arrived : 18:31 Time Completed : 18:50
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:53 Time Dispatched: 18:26
Time Arrived : 18:32 Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:
210829034 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, G Garcia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59
Time Arrived : 18:12 Time Completed : 18:12
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:59
Time Arrived : 18:05 Time Completed : 18:12
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:26
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 17:55 Time Dispatched: 17:58
Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 18:10
Synopsis:
21ACO2677 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:17 Time Dispatched: 06:26
Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
21ACO2678 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:
21ACO2679 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:
21ACO2680 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Cinco Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:
21ACO2681 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
21ACO2682 Animal complaint
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: 16:11
Time Arrived : 16:15 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
21ACO2683 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:
21ACO2684 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:58 Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:
21ACO2685 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
21ACO2686 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:
21ACO2687 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
21ACO2688 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
21ACO2689 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
21ACO2690 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
21ACO2691 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
21MCC3372 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:14
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:
21MCC3373 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:
21MCC3374 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:
21MCC3375 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 08:30 Time Dispatched: 08:31
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:
21MCC3376 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:
21MCC3377 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 09:53
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
21MCC3378 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
21MCC3379 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 12:30 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:31 Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:
21MCC3380 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:34 Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:
21MCC3381 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:18 Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:
21MCC3382 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
21MCC3383 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: 16:21
Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:
21MCC3384 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:10
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:
21MCC3385 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6183 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:
21MCC3386 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:05 Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:
21MCC3387 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:
21MCC3388 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
21MCC3389 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: 09:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:
21MCC3390 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:
21MCC3391 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: 11:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
21MCC3392 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:21 Time Dispatched: 16:23
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:
21MDC0469 Transport
Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 19:34 Time Dispatched: 20:03
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:
08/31/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
Date: 08/29/21
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 08/29/21
210829035 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : C Unfounded
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52
Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:03
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 18:52
Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:
210829036 Phone Harassment
Incident Address : San Marcos Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: 19:34
Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:
210829037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:46 Time Completed : 19:52
Synopsis:
210829038 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:04
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 20:03 Time Dispatched: 20:18
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:
210829039 Alarm
Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:35
Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 21:56
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:28
Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:55
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:25 Time Dispatched: 21:29
Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:
210829040 Driving Under the Influence
Incident Address : Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:55
Time Arrived : 22:04 Time Completed : 22:04
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:57
Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 22:02
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:04
Synopsis:
210829042 Welfare Check
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:
210829043 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:24 Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:
210830001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:24 Time Completed : 01:32
Synopsis:
210830002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:56 Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:
210830003 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:00 Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:
210830004 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
210830005 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
210830006 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Leavitt
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
21ACO2692 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:28 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
21ACO2693 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:42 Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:
21ACO2694 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Leavitt
Disposition : A Active
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:
21MCC3393 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Graffam
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:14
Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:15
Synopsis:
