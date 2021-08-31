08/30/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
210828009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 06:55      Time Dispatched: 08:22
	                    Time Arrived : 06:55      Time Completed : 07:50
Synopsis:




210828010     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:50

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 07:11      Time Dispatched: 08:20
	                    Time Arrived : 08:21      Time Completed : 08:22
Synopsis:




210828011     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:51      Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:




210828012     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched: 08:41
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:44

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




210828013     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : DUCHESS Ln & CONCORD Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched: 09:10
	                    Time Arrived : 09:12      Time Completed : 09:18

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:05      Time Dispatched: 09:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




210828014     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:31

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




210828015     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




210828016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 09:35      Time Dispatched: 09:46
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 10:32
Synopsis:




210828017     Found Person
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Wendy Medina, S Vent, S Ruth, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 14:56

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched: 10:33
	                    Time Arrived : 10:33      Time Completed : 12:00

	Unit: D1            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched: 11:26
	                    Time Arrived : 11:25      Time Completed : 14:24

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:26      Time Dispatched: 10:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 12:09
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a found child. One female was arrested for warrant and
other charges.


210828018     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Cinco Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:05      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




210828019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:52      Time Dispatched: 13:02
	                    Time Arrived : 13:02      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




210828020     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Clark St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:02      Time Completed : 12:14

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched: 12:00
	                    Time Arrived : 12:09      Time Completed : 12:16

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:09      Time Completed : 12:16
Synopsis:




210828021     Found Property
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 12:42      Time Dispatched: 13:32
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:




210828022     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:58      Time Completed : 14:04

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:57      Time Dispatched: 14:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:57      Time Completed : 14:21
Synopsis:

An Officer cited an adult male for trespassing at a restaurant.


210828023     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:04      Time Completed :

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched: 14:21
	                    Time Arrived : 14:17      Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:




210828024     Trespassing
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched: 14:56
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:29

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:56      Time Completed : 15:41

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched: 17:58
	                    Time Arrived : 14:41      Time Completed : 15:48

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:41      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:

A detective arrested a male at a casino for trespassing and obstruction.


210828025     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 17:23
Synopsis:

Officers arrested an adult male for an active warrant out of Mesquite Justice
Court.


210828026     Traffic Accident w/ Injuries
	Incident Address : I15 NB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: BAT03         Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:54
	                    Time Arrived : 14:57      Time Completed : 15:13

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:59
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:00

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched: 14:55
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:




210828027     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




210828028     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 15:31      Time Dispatched: 15:45
	                    Time Arrived : 15:45      Time Completed : 15:47
Synopsis:




210828029     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : W FALCON RIDGE Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 15:36      Time Dispatched: 15:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:40
Synopsis:




210828030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 15:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:48
Synopsis:




210828031     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched: 16:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:




210828032     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:06      Time Dispatched: 16:11
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




210828033     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed : 17:52

	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 17:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:20      Time Completed :
Synopsis:

Officers located a male with an active warrant out of Mesquite. One adult male
was arrested for the warrant.


210828034     Citizen Dispute
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 18:41

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 18:41
Synopsis:




210828035     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:32      Time Dispatched: 19:03
	                    Time Arrived : 19:03      Time Completed : 20:09
Synopsis:

An Officer received a report of a potential scam. The incident is under further
investigation.


210828036     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 18:35      Time Dispatched: 18:41
	                    Time Arrived : 18:52      Time Completed : 18:59

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 18:35      Time Dispatched: 18:41
	                    Time Arrived : 18:53      Time Completed : 18:57
Synopsis:




210828037     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 19:06      Time Dispatched: 19:09
	                    Time Arrived : 19:13      Time Completed : 19:22

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:18      Time Completed : 19:23

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 19:06      Time Dispatched: 19:09
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:31
Synopsis:




210828038     Transport
	Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 19:34      Time Dispatched: 20:03
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:




210828039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : windgate & wildhorse
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:33      Time Completed : 20:41
Synopsis:




210828040     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:47      Time Completed : 20:50
Synopsis:




210828041     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:03      Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:




210828042     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:18      Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:




210828043     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched: 21:52
	                    Time Arrived : 21:53      Time Completed : 21:57

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:51      Time Completed : 22:00
Synopsis:




210828044     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & SUMMIT Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:53      Time Completed : 21:59

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 21:53      Time Dispatched: 21:53
	                    Time Arrived : 21:57      Time Completed : 21:57
Synopsis:




210828045     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 22:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:11      Time Completed : 22:42

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 22:07      Time Dispatched: 22:12
	                    Time Arrived : 22:15      Time Completed : 22:37
Synopsis:




210828046     Alarm
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched: 22:24
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed : 23:22

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 22:22      Time Dispatched: 22:24
	                    Time Arrived : 22:27      Time Completed :
Synopsis:




210829001     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Cheney
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 23:43      Time Dispatched: 01:29
	                    Time Arrived : 00:05      Time Completed : 01:46

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 23:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:05      Time Completed : 00:47
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. One
adult female was arrested for DUI and traffic offenses.


210829002     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Cheney, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 01:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:46      Time Completed : 03:21

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:46      Time Completed : 02:30

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 01:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:46      Time Completed :
Synopsis:

An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. A passenger was
issued a citation for an open container of alcohol.


210829003     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 04:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:30      Time Completed : 04:39
Synopsis:




210829004     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 05:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:12      Time Completed : 05:19

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 05:12      Time Dispatched: 05:12
	                    Time Arrived : 05:13      Time Completed : 05:13
Synopsis:




210829005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:48      Time Completed : 05:49
Synopsis:




210829006     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:49      Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




210829007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 05:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:54      Time Completed : 06:16
Synopsis:




210829008     Stolen Vehicle
	Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:16      Time Completed : 06:54

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched: 05:58
	                    Time Arrived : 06:08      Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residential
parking lot over night.


210829009     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




210829010     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




210829011     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:




210829012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched: 07:52
	                    Time Arrived : 07:52      Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:




210829013     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:09      Time Completed : 09:13
Synopsis:




210829014     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, ENRT
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched: 09:13
	                    Time Arrived : 09:23      Time Completed : 09:41

	Unit: ENRT          Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:12

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched: 09:12
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 10:36
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence to investigate a battery between cohabitants.
One adult male was arrested for battery.


210829015     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 10:16
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a casino in reference to a civil matter. A report was
completed.


210829016     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:49      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




210829017     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




210829018     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




210829019     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:09      Time Completed : 12:29
Synopsis:




210829020     Attempt to Locate
	Incident Address : MESQUITE CITY LIMITS
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:17
	                    Time Arrived : 12:25      Time Completed : 12:55

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched: 12:41
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:52
Synopsis:




210829021     Deliver Message
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 12:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 12:35
Synopsis:




210829022     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Colleen Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched: 12:37
	                    Time Arrived : 12:43      Time Completed : 12:53
Synopsis:




210829023     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & OASIS Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:01      Time Completed : 13:03
Synopsis:




210829024     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:30

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:10      Time Completed : 13:30
Synopsis:




210829025     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




210829026     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:30      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived : 13:38      Time Completed : 13:40

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 13:30      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived : 13:35      Time Completed : 13:40
Synopsis:




210829027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:32      Time Completed : 15:55

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:15      Time Completed : 14:32
Synopsis:




210829028     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 14:47      Time Dispatched: 15:34
	                    Time Arrived : 15:42      Time Completed : 16:32
Synopsis:




210829029     Fraud
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:28      Time Dispatched: 16:47
	                    Time Arrived : 16:33      Time Completed : 17:27
Synopsis:

Officers took a report for a fraud incident. The investigation is ongoing.


210829030     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 16:33      Time Dispatched: 16:44
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 20:43
Synopsis:




210829031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 16:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:13      Time Completed : 17:25
Synopsis:




210829032     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 17:43
	                    Time Arrived : 17:43      Time Completed : 17:56

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 17:35
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 17:55
Synopsis:




210829033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 17:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:32      Time Completed : 18:49

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:53      Time Dispatched: 18:26
	                    Time Arrived : 18:31      Time Completed : 18:50

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 17:53      Time Dispatched: 18:26
	                    Time Arrived : 18:32      Time Completed : 18:49
Synopsis:




210829034     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, G Garcia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 17:55      Time Dispatched: 17:59
	                    Time Arrived : 18:12      Time Completed : 18:12

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 17:55      Time Dispatched: 17:59
	                    Time Arrived : 18:05      Time Completed : 18:12

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 17:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 18:26

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 17:55      Time Dispatched: 17:58
	                    Time Arrived : 18:03      Time Completed : 18:10
Synopsis:




21ACO2677     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:17      Time Dispatched: 06:26
	                    Time Arrived : 06:33      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




21ACO2678     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:51      Time Completed : 07:52
Synopsis:




21ACO2679     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:41
Synopsis:




21ACO2680     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Cinco Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 11:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:05      Time Completed : 11:06
Synopsis:




21ACO2681     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:10      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




21ACO2682     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:06      Time Dispatched: 16:11
	                    Time Arrived : 16:15      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




21ACO2683     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:49      Time Completed : 06:29
Synopsis:




21ACO2684     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:58      Time Completed : 06:31
Synopsis:




21ACO2685     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




21ACO2686     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:34
Synopsis:




21ACO2687     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 08:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:19      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




21ACO2688     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:49      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




21ACO2689     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




21ACO2690     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




21ACO2691     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 13:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:14      Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




21MCC3372     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:14
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:14
Synopsis:




21MCC3373     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 07:18      Time Dispatched: 07:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 07:21
Synopsis:




21MCC3374     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:14      Time Completed : 08:47
Synopsis:




21MCC3375     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 08:30      Time Dispatched: 08:31
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:31
Synopsis:




21MCC3376     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:47      Time Completed : 09:39
Synopsis:




21MCC3377     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:51      Time Dispatched: 09:53
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




21MCC3378     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




21MCC3379     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 12:30      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:31      Time Completed : 12:42
Synopsis:




21MCC3380     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 14:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:34      Time Completed : 14:57
Synopsis:




21MCC3381     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:18      Time Completed : 15:22
Synopsis:




21MCC3382     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:26      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:




21MCC3383     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:41      Time Dispatched: 16:21
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:




21MCC3384     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 16:09      Time Dispatched: 16:10
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:10
Synopsis:




21MCC3385     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6183          Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:21      Time Completed : 17:29
Synopsis:




21MCC3386     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 00:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:05      Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:




21MCC3387     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:50      Time Completed : 08:54
Synopsis:




21MCC3388     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




21MCC3389     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 09:01      Time Dispatched: 09:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:03
Synopsis:




21MCC3390     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 10:00
Synopsis:




21MCC3391     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:59      Time Dispatched: 11:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




21MCC3392     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:21      Time Dispatched: 16:23
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:23
Synopsis:




21MDC0469     Transport
	Incident Address : S Caino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 19:34      Time Dispatched: 20:03
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 00:05
Synopsis:




210829035     Nuisance or Minor Disturbance
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : C    Unfounded


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 18:23      Time Dispatched: 18:52
	                    Time Arrived : 18:54      Time Completed : 19:03

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 18:23      Time Dispatched: 18:52
	                    Time Arrived : 18:52      Time Completed : 19:03
Synopsis:




210829036     Phone Harassment
	Incident Address : San Marcos Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:28      Time Dispatched: 19:34
	                    Time Arrived : 19:37      Time Completed : 20:30
Synopsis:




210829037     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:46      Time Completed : 19:52
Synopsis:




210829038     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:04

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 20:03      Time Dispatched: 20:18
	                    Time Arrived : 20:18      Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:




210829039     Alarm
	Incident Address : Canyon Crest Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched: 21:35
	                    Time Arrived : 21:35      Time Completed : 21:56

	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched: 21:28
	                    Time Arrived : 21:31      Time Completed : 21:55

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:25      Time Dispatched: 21:29
	                    Time Arrived : 21:31      Time Completed : 21:54
Synopsis:




210829040     Driving Under the Influence
	Incident Address : Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 21:47      Time Dispatched: 21:55
	                    Time Arrived : 22:04      Time Completed : 22:04

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 21:47      Time Dispatched: 21:57
	                    Time Arrived : 22:02      Time Completed : 22:02

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 21:47      Time Dispatched: 21:54
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 22:04
Synopsis:




210829042     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:07      Time Completed : 23:20
Synopsis:




210829043     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:24      Time Completed : 23:37
Synopsis:




210830001     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Stratton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B2            Time Reported: 01:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:24      Time Completed : 01:32
Synopsis:




210830002     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 02:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:56      Time Completed : 05:05
Synopsis:




210830003     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:00      Time Completed : 03:08
Synopsis:




210830004     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:28      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




210830005     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:42      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




210830006     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Leavitt
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:43      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




21ACO2692     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:28      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




21ACO2693     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:42      Time Completed : 06:30
Synopsis:




21ACO2694     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Leavitt
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:43      Time Completed : 06:35
Synopsis:




21MCC3393     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Graffam
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 23:11      Time Dispatched: 23:14
	                    Time Arrived : 23:14      Time Completed : 23:15
Synopsis:




