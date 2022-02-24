FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Artist in Residence Larry Burton: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Larry Burton will have a week-long registry in Mesquite. The event is free, but you must register. For information, call 702-346-1338.

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Western Roundup – Cowboy Poetry & Western Music: 7-9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Presented by the Mesquite Arts Council. General admission is $10. Tickets available at the box office, Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and Monday-Saturday 10a.m.-4 p.m. For information, call 385-241-1123.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Western Roundup – Cowboy Poetry & Western Music: two shows, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Presented by the Mesquite Arts Council. General admission is $10. Tickets available at the box office, Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and Monday-Saturday 10a.m.-4 p.m. For information, call 385-241-1123.