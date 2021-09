SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Virgin Valley Artists Association open house for art Invitational at Mesquite Fine Arts Center 2-4pm. Come see works from 6 art clubs. Public invited.

Kids Movie Matinee: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join movie matinee at the library. All kid’s movies are rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.