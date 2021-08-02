The Virgin Valley Artists Association has teamed up with the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum to offer the Get Smart With Art program, which provides opportunities for students to reflect on how artists are influenced by history, the landscape, and their personal experiences.

Written lesson plans for all classes will also be accessible to parents on-line. The “at home” lessons give students opportunities to practice their skills in reading, following directions, problem solving and creative thinking.

In addition, the “at home” lessons encourage students to learn about the history of the Virgin Valley and famous artists who have overcome diversity.

On Aug. 7, the program is “These Boots are Made for Walking:” Students will learn about cowboy poetry and the history surrounding it.

Harlo Birkholz will recite some of his cowboy poetry. Students will create collage art inspired by the traditions of the West, led by Vanessa Temple.

Those interested can contact the Mesquite Fine Arts Center at 702-346-1338 or visit its website at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.