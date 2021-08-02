Medicare Workshops Scheduled for August 10,11,&12 and August 24,25,&26

Medicare and Healthcare Advisors in Mesquite has scheduled six free workshops for those looking to get more information on Medicare options.

‘You receive a lot of mail everyday, but it only tells you about one or two Medicare options. You only get information about their plan when you call their number. You need to know all your options before you can make an informed decision about coverage that works to meet your personal needs.’

These workshops are free to participants and there is no sales pitch to sell you a plan.

The first dates of these workshops are Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.; Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Those interested can call 844-385-9511.

The second dates are Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.; Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. Those interested can call 833-297-0010.