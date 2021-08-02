The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a reception on Friday, Aug. 6, in advance of its golf invitational on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The reception is open to the public and will be held at the 1880 Grille at the Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway. Cost is $10 per person not participating in the horse race.

It will be a great networking event with a cash bar, appetizers, cornhole toss, wine toss and silent auction. There will also be a chipping contest, putting contest and a horse race with prize giveaways.

The Golf Invitational is Saturday, with a shotgun start beginning at 7 a.m. at Oasis Golf Club, Palmer Course.

Those interested can call the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at 702-346-2902.