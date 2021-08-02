By Howard Stutz/The Nevada Independent

Executives from Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts painted an upbeat picture last week of the Las Vegas locals casino market that is exceeding the pre-pandemic revenue levels from 2019.

The Gaming Control Board confirmed those statistics.

Casinos operating in unincorporated areas of Clark County, along the Boulder Highway, Henderson and North Las Vegas – which cater to customers from nearby neighborhoods and communities – reported combined gaming revenues of more than $1.4 billion for the first six months of 2021, or 16.6 percent higher than the figures recorded in the same six months of 2019. Analysts and others have used 2019 as a baseline for gaming revenue statistics, as 2020 numbers were skewed by COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, operating restrictions and capacity limitations.

In June alone, total gaming revenues for those locations hit a combined $269.8 million, a single-month record and 42.9 percent higher than June 2019.

Control Board Senior Research Analyst Michael Lawton said the locals market produced single-month gaming revenue records in March and May.

Given that gaming revenues from Strip casinos are down 11.3 percent through June, research analysts took note of the region.

