Clark County representatives today encouraged the public to take a brief survey and provide their thoughts on what artistic, design and educational features should be included in a memorial to remember the October 1, 2017, shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Today’s public unveiling of the survey comes at a critical juncture in the journey toward creating a permanent memorial in that it is the last step before a Request for Proposals is issued. This survey is a follow-up to an initial survey in March and a series of focus group meetings held in late May and early June.

The memorial will be designed to remember the victims, honor the survivors and first responders, and celebrate the resilience of our community.

The 1 October Memorial Committee encourages those living in Las Vegas, California and elsewhere who were affected in any way by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to take the survey and share it with family members, friends and co-workers so that they also may take part. You can find the survey on the County website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov .

“The public input received through the first survey and focus groups have affected the evolution of this process every step of the way,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, whose district includes the concert site. “For instance, the first survey demonstrated that a clear majority – 66 percent – believe it is ‘extremely’ or ‘very important’ that a memorial should be built at the Route 91 Harvest Festival site. Given that clear preference, MGM Resorts International decided to donate two acres on the northeast corner of the concert site, adjacent to the church, for the memorial. It is not possible to overstate the importance of this donation and this memorial to the Greater Las Vegas community. We are all very appreciative.” The concert site is on Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue, next to the Roman Catholic Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer.

“This survey is a really important step in the process, especially as it comes right before issuing a Request for Proposals for the memorial, which will eventually lead to a recommendation that is to come before the full Clark County Commission for approval,” said Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “So I encourage everyone to visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov to take the survey. I know that the pandemic may be at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, but it’s important that we never forget what happened here in Las Vegas on 1 October 2017.”

The survey is available through Aug. 15 and is being publicized through the news media, through Clark County and Vegas Strong Resiliency Center social media channels (look for the #1OctoberMemorial hashtag), digital advertising, dozens of community and state stakeholders, newsletters, fliers, poster boards at local shopping malls and more. Fliers, social media content, television spots and more connected to the survey outreach effort may be downloaded from the committee web page at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial.

“The survey is an important step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize what occurred,” said Tennille Pereira, the memorial committee chairwoman and director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a resource and referral center for residents, visitors and responders affected by the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. “We will create a lasting memorial to remember, but getting the input of those affected is key to the success of this endeavor.”

Anyone wishing to follow this important work should visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/1OctoberMemorial and sign up for email updates. The committee’s work also can be followed at www.Facebook.com/1OctoberMemorial. Its meetings are live on that same Facebook page and on Clark County’s YouTube page. The committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m.

The 1 October Memorial Committee is a seven-member group of citizens appointed to develop ideas and recommendations, based on community input, for a permanent 1 October Memorial. The committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. Its meetings air live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and online at www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live and www.Facebook.com/1OctoberMemorial.

Members of the 1 October Memorial Committee include Tennille Pereira, director of the County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, serving as Chairman; Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor, serving as Vice Chairman; Mynda Smith, the sister of 1 October Victim Neysa Tonks; Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; architect Dr. Robert Fielden, who established the UNLV School of Architecture; Rebecca Holden, public art project manager for the city of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs; and Harold Bradford, a local artist and sign industry designer. Punam Mathur, a well-respected community leader and consultant, is facilitating committee meetings, while staff from Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department, Public Communications and other departments support the group’s activities.

The committee wishes to thank Las Vegas photojournalist Jeff Scheid, who donated the use of his 1 October-related photographs in the outreach campaign.

Download our PSA here: https://clarkcountynv.files.com/f/7869c1a974c88ce3

You may view it on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/hrb2_sKbuzw