Aryn Lohrey of Mesquite named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (06/29/2022)– Aryn Lohrey of Mesquite, Nevada, majoring in Business Administration, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2022.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

