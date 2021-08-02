Gymnastics program reopens in August

FlexIt Gymnastics reopens on Aug. 9 at The Deuce Gym, 150 N. Yucca St., Suite 2. The programs and time are as follows:

Two-year-olds: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4-4:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Three-year-olds: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Beginners: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

Advanced: 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Cost is $45 for members and $50 for non-members.

First sibling gets $10 off and $5 for any additional sibling. If you sign up for a second class, you get $10 off as well.

For additional information, email Jessica at buck_11_99@hotmail.com