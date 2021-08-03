Maxine Chisholm, of Mesquite is among seven University of Wyoming graduates who will be honored with UW Alumni Association (UWAA) awards Friday, Sept. 17.

Recipients and their awards are: Maxine Chisholm, of Mesquite, the 2020 Building a Better Wyoming Award; Megan Degenfelder, from Laramie, the 2020 Rising Alumni Award; Myron Gnall, of Hicksville, N.Y., the 2020 Network/Chapter Leader Award; Anne Mason, from Laramie, the 2021 Rising Alumni Award; Jennifer Nevins, of Wheatland, the 2020 Life Member Service Award; Jørgen Waaler, from Lunner (Oslo area), Norway, the 2020 Network/Chapter Leader Award; and Tiffany Young, of Parker, Colo., the 2021 Rising Alumni Award.

They will be recognized during the UWAA’s award recognition ceremony and reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Conference Center, located at 2221 Grand Ave. Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. The cost is $25 per person, and the deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 6. To register, go to http://uw.uwyo.edu/award21. Space is limited.

The Building a Better Wyoming Award recognizes UW graduates who made a difference in the lives of Wyoming residents and who are sources of UW strength and pride. The Life Member Service Award recognizes a UWAA life member who has shown outstanding and exemplary service primarily on behalf of or for the UWAA and the association’s community. The Network/Chapter Leader Award recognizes active members of the UWAA who have been leaders and actively engaged in a UWAA network or chapter. The Rising Alumni Award recognizes UW alumni who graduated in the last 10 years and have distinguished themselves through a high level of professional accomplishment in their careers.

The awards reflect leadership through the alumni network/chapter program; outstanding and exemplary service to the UWAA; professional and volunteer achievements; and for impactful work performed that benefits Wyoming and its citizens.

This is the second year the UWAA will present the awards. The 2020 recognition was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Premier Bone & Joint Centers and UniWyo Federal Credit Union are the sponsors for this year’s event.

“The UW Alumni Association is pleased to host our annual UWAA recognition ceremony and reception to honor alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers and service to UW and in their communities since graduation from the university,” says UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry. “They are all passionate about their alma mater and continue to make their mark.”

Chisholm of Mesquite earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing (1980) and a master’s degree in nursing (1982). She worked at a nursing home with a research team as the first master’s-prepared nurse practitioner in Wyoming, and she also became an instructor at the university. Now retired, she had a successful career in nursing and was instrumental in introducing Wyoming to nurse practitioners.