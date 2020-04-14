Sherman R. Frederick







Tom Knapp had this idea first. It’s something worth thinking about.



He points out that public health officials and sheepish elected officials don’t really have much information on the COVID-19 virus.



As an example, for a full freaking month federal, state and local public health doctors have been telling us we don’t need facial masks in public. Then, last week, they turned on a dime and said we absolutely should wear them. California, as only California can do, made it against the law to be out in public without a mask.



Talk about whiplash. Look, if we don’t have the face mask thing figured out, you gotta wonder what else we’re guessing at.



Knapp writing for the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism makes this salient point:



“You’ve heard that story in its mocking primitive form before: Villagers cower in fear as the sun begins to disappear behind a black spot. It’s the end of the world, their witch doctor informs them. Follow my instructions to appease the gods or you will all be consumed! Then the eclipse ends and the witch doctor takes credit. The world WOULD have ended if it hadn’t been for him and his wisdom, see?”



Even though there is mounting evidence that the nation probably over reacted in response to the fear of coronavirus, government leaders are never going to admit they made a mistake.



In the meanwhile, Nevada small businesses have been obliterated. Nevadans have lost the right to peaceably gather and lost almost every other “inalienable” right articulated in the Declaration of Independence.



It’s been brutal and costly.



When this is over, we need a no-sh*t assessment of what we did during this pandemic and establish protocols to make sure we deal with it and still maintain commerce and American rights.

I recommend this documentary.

MOLLY IVINS

This is a very good documentary on a very special newswoman. Streaming free now on Amazon. She covered the Texas Legislature with a style and humor not often seen in journalism. I never met her, but I wish I had.

Catch this doc if you can. Even social-distancing old Nevada conservatives, such as myself, will find it worthy.



RANDOM THOUGHTS …

The spread of COVID-19 is based on two factors: 1. How dense the population is; and 2. How dense the population is.

I watched a documentary on marijuana last night. That’s probably how I’ll watch all documentaries from now on.

The word “swims” upside down is still “swims”. Do you think twins ever realize that one of them was unplanned?

Do you know how trees get on the Internet? They log on.

Ouch. I hurt myself on that last one. Be well, avoid soreheads and see you next time around.

In the meanwhile, as a newspaperman there is nothing I hate more than censorship. This is one of the worst examples I have ever seen.





(Sherman R. Frederick is a longtime Nevadan and owner of Battle Born Media, publisher of the Mesquite Local News. You can be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)













