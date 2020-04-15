Art Nadler, above, is a longtime Nevadan living in Las Vegas.







When Las Vegas 21 dealer Michele Hinsley witnesses the murder of a fellow casino dealer in the parking lot of the Aztec Hotel and Casino late one night, she is suddenly thrown onboard a rollercoaster ride that takes her through the shadowy worlds of a Las Vegas luxury hotel owner and a ruthless Mafia boss — both of which pose an imminent danger to her life.

Hard-ass homicide detective Joe Lomax takes on the case, while at the same time juggling a fight to clear his name in an Internal Affairs police investigation on racism accusations stemming from his shooting of an unarmed black small-time criminal. Ironically, Lomax finds himself teamed up with African American detective Spencer Radon to solve the murder

Read Art Nadler’s new crime novel, “Double Down: Lethal Indemnity”, currently available for order on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/yx5pqhnt and Barnes & Noble at https://tinyurl.com/rnufmx9.



