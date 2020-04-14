Declining American travel threatens to wipe out 5.9 million jobs by the end of April.



WalletHub today released its report on the States Hit Hardest by COVID-19’s Impact on Tourism, along with accompanying videos.



To identify the states where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders.



The COVID-19 government shutdown has hit Nevada hard



