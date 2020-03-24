As of last Friday (March 20) there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mesquite. In Clark County 212 cases have been reported as of March 23. Four people have died.

Statewide, 278 have tested positive for the coronavirus. All of the deaths have occurred in Clark County.

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman in his daily Facebook video, urged residents to stay calm and don’t worry about things out of their control. We will get through this together because we are “Mesquite strong,” he said.

The Mesa View Regional Hospital reports that changes have been made out of an abundance of caution. They include:

— Entry into the hospital is currently limited to the main Emergency Department door in the front of the hospital.

— Every person who enters the facility is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms.

— Visitors are limited to one designated visitor for each patient.

— Visiting hours are temporarily set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

— The cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice.

