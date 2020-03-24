Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.

 _____________________________________________________

 

Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus confirmed at Mesa View?

Answer:

–          No – As of March 24, 2020 at 9:00am, all test results received by Mesa View Regional Hospital to date have been negative with ZERO positive results.

–          Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for all of Clark County Nevada is:  212 Total Cases |  4 Deaths  | 20 Hospitalized

–          This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.

 Q: Are patients still allowed to have visitors at Mesa View?

Answer: Yes, however,  Mesa View has updated visitor protocols and increased restrictions. These restrictions are posted on the hospital website: MesaViewHospital.com/Visitors. The following are the current Visitor Restrictions (subject to change):

Visiting Hours Have Temporarily Changed. In An Abundance of Caution To Protect Patients, Employees and Visitors:

Visiting Hours are currently set – 9:00am to 7:00pm (normally no hour restrictions)

  • Only ONE designated visitor is allowed per patient during the entire patient stay
  • Children under the age of 12 are not allowed at this time.
  • You will be screened upon arrival – If you’ve got a fever, cold, or any infection symptoms, you will be asked to please stay home.
  • Mesa View Regional Hospital is a tobacco-free campus. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the grounds.

City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:

–          Residents with questions about the City of Mesquite Emergency Directive, please call Code Enforcement during regular business hours at: 702-346-2835 – you are asked not to call the police nor emergency regarding business closures.

–          Remember social distancing in public places.

–          There is a daily COVID-19 video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: www.health.mesquitenv.gov .

 For more information visit:

–          www.CDC.gov

–          https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq

–          www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

–          www.MesaViewHospital.com

  

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040