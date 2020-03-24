Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:
Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District
Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.
Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus confirmed at Mesa View?
Answer:
– No – As of March 24, 2020 at 9:00am, all test results received by Mesa View Regional Hospital to date have been negative with ZERO positive results.
– Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for all of Clark County Nevada is: 212 Total Cases | 4 Deaths | 20 Hospitalized
– This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.
Q: Are patients still allowed to have visitors at Mesa View?
Answer: Yes, however, Mesa View has updated visitor protocols and increased restrictions. These restrictions are posted on the hospital website: MesaViewHospital.com/Visitors. The following are the current Visitor Restrictions (subject to change):
Visiting Hours Have Temporarily Changed. In An Abundance of Caution To Protect Patients, Employees and Visitors:
Visiting Hours are currently set – 9:00am to 7:00pm (normally no hour restrictions)
- Only ONE designated visitor is allowed per patient during the entire patient stay
- Children under the age of 12 are not allowed at this time.
- You will be screened upon arrival – If you’ve got a fever, cold, or any infection symptoms, you will be asked to please stay home.
- Mesa View Regional Hospital is a tobacco-free campus. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the grounds.
City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:
– Residents with questions about the City of Mesquite Emergency Directive, please call Code Enforcement during regular business hours at: 702-346-2835 – you are asked not to call the police nor emergency regarding business closures.
– Remember social distancing in public places.
– There is a daily COVID-19 video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: www.health.mesquitenv.gov .
For more information visit:
– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq
– www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org
Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital
702-346-8040