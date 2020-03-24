Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.

Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus confirmed at Mesa View?

Answer:

– No – As of March 24, 2020 at 9:00am, all test results received by Mesa View Regional Hospital to date have been negative with ZERO positive results.

– Southern Nevada Health District’s Most Recent Report for all of Clark County Nevada is: 212 Total Cases | 4 Deaths | 20 Hospitalized

– This is a public health emergency. Therefore, the Public Health Department and CDC are the primary collectors and reporters of all COVID-19 data, not local hospitals.

Q: Are patients still allowed to have visitors at Mesa View?

Answer: Yes, however, Mesa View has updated visitor protocols and increased restrictions. These restrictions are posted on the hospital website: MesaViewHospital.com/Visitors. The following are the current Visitor Restrictions (subject to change):

Visiting Hours Have Temporarily Changed. In An Abundance of Caution To Protect Patients, Employees and Visitors:

Visiting Hours are currently set – 9:00am to 7:00pm (normally no hour restrictions)

Only ONE designated visitor is allowed per patient during the entire patient stay

Children under the age of 12 are not allowed at this time.

You will be screened upon arrival – If you’ve got a fever, cold, or any infection symptoms, you will be asked to please stay home.

Mesa View Regional Hospital is a tobacco-free campus. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the grounds.

City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:

– Residents with questions about the City of Mesquite Emergency Directive, please call Code Enforcement during regular business hours at: 702-346-2835 – you are asked not to call the police nor emergency regarding business closures.

– Remember social distancing in public places.

– There is a daily COVID-19 video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: www.health.mesquitenv.gov .

For more information visit:

– www.CDC.gov

– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq

– www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

– www.MesaViewHospital.com

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040