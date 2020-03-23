Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus identified?

Answer:

– As of March 23, 2020 at 10:00am, all test results received by Mesa View Regional Hospital have been negative with ZERO positive results.

– The Health Department and CDC will receive information from all testing sites in other States and communities and report correspondingly.

Mesa View Regional Hospital continues to protect its patients, employees and visitors by adding the following to infection control routine:

Entry into the hospital is currently limited to the main Emergency Department door in the front of the hospital. Every person who enters the facility is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms. Visitors are limited to one designated visitor for each patient. Visiting hours are temporarily set for 9:00am to 7:00pm. The cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice.

City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:

– Residents with questions about the City of Mesquite Emergency Directive, please call Code Enforcement during regular business hours at: 702-346-2835 – you are asked not to call the police nor emergency regarding business closures.

– There is a daily COVID-19 video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: www.health.mesquitenv.gov .

