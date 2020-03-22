Dear readers & customers:

During this coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent mandated government shelter in place order, here’s the plan for the Mesquite Local News in this black swan event.

We will temporarily stop the print publication of the Mesquite Local News and regroup after commerce returns to normal. In the meanwhile, we will continue to provide journalistic service to Mesquite on our website, which, of course, you are now on. Check here periodically for updates.

Now more than ever your support is greatly appreciated. While we cut expenses, including staff, we remain open for businesses online and will hopefully return to our print businesses soon.

Contact me directly for advertising and news needs. You can reach me at shermfrederick@gmail.com. Or on my cell at 702-525-2440.

Sherman R. Frederick

Battle Born Media