With the filing period for the 2020 election closed March 13, candidates are set for the upcoming primary and general elections.

Only if more than two people filed for a particular office, will that race be part of the primary election in June.

That’s the case for both seats on the Mesquite City Council.

Three people filed for city council seat 2 currently filled by Brian Wursten. He is running for re-election and will face two newcomers to the political landscape in Mesquite. Ronnie Skurow and Karen Dutkowski will appear on the June 9 primary ballot. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

Four people filed for city council seat 5 currently occupied by George Rapson, who is not running again. Karen Fielding, who ran for city council in 2018, Steven Lisk, Wes Boger, and Paul Wanlass are vying for the chance to be on the general election ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Al Litman filed for re-election for his second four-year term. He only has one opponent, City Attorney Bob Sweetin. They automatically advance to the general election in November.

Nephi Julien, who is running for his third term as a Bunkerville representative on the Virgin Valley Water District Board of Directors, did not have any challengers. Therefore, he is automatically re-elected.

Two people filed for a Mesquite representative seat on the Water District Board, Randy Laub and Michael McGreer. Laub served for eight months on the board of directors in 2018 as an appointee.

Mike Young, Mesquite representative incumbent on the Overton Power District Board of Directors, filed for re-election. He will face one opponent, Jake Noll, on the November ballot.

Judy Metz, an at-large representative on the OPD Board, filed for re-election. No one filed against her therefore she will serve another four-year term.

Mesquite’s State Assembly District 19 incumbent Chris Edwards filed for re-election to his seat. He will face off against Mesquite City Councilwoman Annie Black in the general election. Should Black win, she will be required to vacate her city council seat.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick in District B filed for her second four-year term. She will face two opponents in the primary election, Warren Markowitz and Kevin Williams.

The primary election is June 9, with early voting from May 23 to June 5. The general election will be held Nov. 3 with early voting set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.