Rebekah Peoble, a New Mexico Highlands University graduate and former member of the university’s Board of Regents, is headed to law school at the University of New Mexico in August 2020.

Peoble, who also served as student body president at Highlands, graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA in December 2019 with a double major in political science and psychology.

“I have not decided on a specific area of study in law school,” Peoble said. “However, my passion is serving underrepresented individuals and I hope to continue my efforts through my law career.”

Peoble said that during her service on the Highlands Board of Regents, her priority was always doing what she believed was best for students.

“Being on the Board of Regents taught me to stand up for my beliefs, even when the decision may not have been popular,” said Peoble, who served as a full voting member on the Highlands Board of Regents from March 2019 to February 2020.

Highlands University President Sam Minner said Peoble did a superlative job while serving on the Highlands Board of Regents.

“Ms. Peoble’s ideas and her willingness to reflect on important topics were really outstanding on the Board of Regents and her penchant for action was refreshing to see,” Minner said. “These traits will serve Rebekah well in law school and as an attorney. In addition, Rebekah is exceptionally smart and passionate with a careful attention to detail.”

Minner said that he has no doubt that Peoble will do well in law school and become a great attorney.

As student body president at Highlands from May 2018 through May 2019, Peoble said her greatest lesson was that true leadership is not derived from a title.

“Rather, leadership is deeply rooted in the desire to serve and work toward the greater good. I am a female Latina in 2020 who can say that she had the honor of representing and serving her fellow peers as student body president,” said Peoble, a 22-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada.

Peoble said it was a family of individuals who stand out as being influential during her time at Highlands.

“I was shaped and formed by the wisdom of my Highlands professors, my classmates, and the staff at my workplace at Highlands. They each instilled a little piece of themselves into me, and I believe their constant love and support helped me get into my dream law school,” Peoble said.

Peoble said she has gained valuable experience working full-time as an admissions counselor in the Highlands Office of Admissions after she graduated. She also worked in the office during her student days.

“Words cannot capture how rewarding it has been to bring hope to students who may have believed college was not even an option. Highlands gave me many opportunities and I take great pride in being an alumna. I am lucky to have the chance to share my experiences with future students,” Peoble said.

Peoble said she has always wanted to be an attorney.

“With my acceptance to law school, my dream is becoming a reality. It’s bittersweet to leave all the good memories at Highlands and yet I welcome this challenging new chapter in my life,” Peoble said.