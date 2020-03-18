Charles “Chuck” Edwin Lewis, age 85, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born March 25, 1934 in Stevensville, Montana to Edwin Edmund and Rosie Louisa Ann Brechbill Lewis. On September 25, 1954 he married Bonnie Deloris Berry in Bellflower, California. They had four children and were later divorced. On June 23, 1978 he married Laila Hjordis Madsen in Missoula, Montana. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2012.

Chuck grew up in Stevensville. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He raised his family in Seeley Lake, Montana where he owned and operated his own Excavating Construction Business. He was a talented backyard mechanic. He loved socializing with friends, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He enjoyed spending the winters in Mesquite, Nevada. He lived his life as a cowboy and will be remembered for his work ethic.

Survivors include three sons and one daughter: Richard (Cindy); René Ashcroft; Gary (Cheryl); Barrie (Tammy) all of Seeley Lake, MT; two step sons: Knut (Daria) Hoelstad of Hamilton, MT; Hans (Kris) Hoelstad of Helena, MT; eleven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four brothers and one sister: Bob of Stevensville, MT; Rollie (Linda) of Corvalis, MT; Winifred Sorensen of Frenchtown, MT; Frankie (Linda) of Stevensville and Johnny (Kathy) of Victor, MT.

