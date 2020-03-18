Dave Stuckey passed away March 10, 2020 at the Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, UT. Dave endured a second leg amputation and had also developed pneumonia. The day prior to his departure, he was able to spend time in the sun and have a sip of his favorite beverage.

David Carl Stuckey was born December 9, 1937 to Gustav Carl Stuckey and Kathleen “Kale” (Murray) Stuckey, along with his identical twin brother at Mercy Hospital in Fort Dodge, IA. Dave was born first and weighed 2 pounds and his brother weighed 2.5 pounds. These babies were born at a time before medical support systems were created for tiny babies. He remained a determined fighter all his life.

Dave attended school in Fort Dodge, IA, until his parents moved to Boone, IA. After school, he was in the Army until a car accident led to a medical discharge. Initially working for the Fort Dodge Rail Line, Dave spent 30 years with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. It was in Boone, Iowa, where he met his wife of 50 years – Portia Gabrielson Stuckey. Together they raised two sons, Neal and Chad Stuckey.

Dave and his wife, Portia moved from Iowa, to Riverside, CA, to Ogden, UT for her work. Again, they moved to Riverside, CA and once more to Ogden UT. While he was still active in the workforce, when his wife was working in CA, and he was working in Iowa. He also accompanied his wife to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Mexico, Santa Barbara, CA for extended work trips. His favorite location was Mesquite, NV, USA where they moved to in 2009 and have lived since.

His hobbies were playing pool, watching NHRA, detailing cars from his power wheelchair, constantly reorganizing the tools in his garage cupboards, and enjoying the sun. He loved spending time with family and friends, keeping his yard in meticulous condition and hard work. Nothing brought him more joy than having all of his family around him.

As a result of health issues, Dave was robbed of his strength and vitality in his later years. However, he still maintained his devout faith and kept his sense of humor. He will be truly missed, especially by his wife and family.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Portia; his sons, Neal Stuckey (Darlene) of Mesquite, and Chad David Stuckey (Kim) of Fort Wayne, IN; his grandchildren, Tyler David Stuckey (Savannah), Hannah Stuckey, and Keagan Stuckey.

There will be a Mass for Dave at the LaVirgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mesquite, NV at a date and time to be advised. In lieu of flowers, any memorial will be distributed by the family.

“Finish strong, finish well and when the time comes, heaven will be a better place with his presence”.

