Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. There were 243 calls this week:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 3

Alarm 2

Animal complaint 1

Animal pick up 1

Background investigation 3

Battery on person 1

Burglary 1

Certified prior conviction 1

Citizen assist 8

Civil dispute 4

Controlled substance problem 3

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 2

Evidence release 1

False information 1

Fingerprints 32

Found property 4

Fraud 2

Impounded vehicle 1

Indecent exposure 1

Medical clearance 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 17

Missing person 1

NON-LEO incident 3

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 17

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 7

Records dissemination 8

Recovered stolen vehicle 2

Sex offender registration 7

Sex offender verification 8

Special event detail 3

SRO related activity 3

Suspicious person 18

Suspicious vehicle 13

Theft 1

TPO/restraining order 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 4

Traffic problem 1

Traffic stop 5

Transport 5

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 7

Verbal disturbance 2

VIN number inspection 5

Wanted person 6

Weapon offense 1

Welfare check 15

March 8:

Theft: Officers responded to a business and took a report of a past theft.

Person on Foot: After responding to an accident I located an individual that left the scene before I arrived in order to avoid contact with law enforcement. While I was trying to exit my vehicle, I lost sight of the male and could not locate him. Nothing further. J Rich 6198

False Information: Officer located a subject that left the scene of an accident. While identifying

Suspicious Person: Two juveniles were cited for minor consumption of alcohol. They were released to the care of a legal guardian.Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: A male subject was cited and released with a court date for defecating in public.Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino for an intoxicated patron who refused to leave. Security trespassed the patron and instructed him to leave. When the Officers arrived the patron again refused to leave. Security signed a complaint and the patron was taken into custody.March 9: Domestic Trouble: Officers located a male adult from a previous incident. The male was arrested for a felony charge of domestic battery.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on private property

earlier in the week. Information was provided by driver two and an incident

created.

Found Property: Officer took a report of a cell phone being found on a trail system.

Wanted Person: Officer responded for a report of individuals consuming marijuana in a City park. After Officers made contact one male was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant and two males were issued citations for possessing alcohol in a City park.

March 10:

Traffic accident W/O injury:Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. One male adult was issued a

citation.

Trespassing: Officer responded to a report of a male trespassing. One male was arrested for trespassing and outstanding warrants.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officer responded to a historical building that forcefully entered. City facility was notified and secured the property.

Person on Foot: Officer conducted an identification check on two males that appeared underage and gambling. While conducting a records check both individuals had outstanding warrants and both of them were arrested for their warrants.

Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a report of a family fight. Upon arrival it was determined that two males, who left the area prior to officers arrival, had gotten into a physical fight. Officers were unable to locate the males.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop and learned the male driver had active warrants for his arrest from another agency. The male was arrested and transported to detention center and charged for a traffic violation.

Wanted Person: Officers arrested a male adult for a misdemeanor warrant from Mesquite

Municipal Court.

March 11:

Wanted Person: Police arrested an adult male for a warrant.

Found Property: Officer found miscellaneous clothing and booked it into the evidence vault as found property.

Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a city neighborhood several times on a suspicious person/ disturbing the peace.

March 12:

Suspicious Person: Officers took a report of multiple attempts of prescription fraud.

March 13:

March 14:

Battery on Person: Officers responded to the hospital in reference to an assault. Multiple adults were cited and released for various charges. One female adult was arrested for obstructing a public officer.

Special Event Detail: Officers conducted an off highway vehicle patrol in Mesquite, and surrounding

areas.

Person on Foot: Officers contacted a male and female adult at a park. One male adult was arrested resisting arrest and an active bench warrant.

Found Property: Officer located a bicycle which had been left on the side of the road. The bike was placed in secure storage until claimed by the owner.