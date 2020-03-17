Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. There were 243 calls this week:
Abandoned vehicle 1
Agency assistance 3
Alarm 2
Animal complaint 1
Animal pick up 1
Background investigation 3
Battery on person 1
Burglary 1
Certified prior conviction 1
Citizen assist 8
Civil dispute 4
Controlled substance problem 3
Domestic trouble 2
Domestic violence 2
Evidence release 1
False information 1
Fingerprints 32
Found property 4
Fraud 2
Impounded vehicle 1
Indecent exposure 1
Medical clearance 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 17
Missing person 1
NON-LEO incident 3
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 17
Phone harassment 1
Property damage, non-vandalism 1
Reckless driver 7
Records dissemination 8
Recovered stolen vehicle 2
Sex offender registration 7
Sex offender verification 8
Special event detail 3
SRO related activity 3
Suspicious person 18
Suspicious vehicle 13
Theft 1
TPO/restraining order 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 4
Traffic problem 1
Traffic stop 5
Transport 5
Trespassing 4
Unknown problem 7
Verbal disturbance 2
VIN number inspection 5
Wanted person 6
Weapon offense 1
Welfare check 15
March 8:
Theft: Officers responded to a business and took a report of a past theft.
Person on Foot: After responding to an accident I located an individual that left the scene before I arrived in order to avoid contact with law enforcement. While I was trying to exit my vehicle, I lost sight of the male and could not locate him. Nothing further. J Rich 6198
False Information: Officer located a subject that left the scene of an accident. While identifying
Suspicious Person: Two juveniles were cited for minor consumption of alcohol. They were released to the care of a legal guardian.Nuisance or Minor Disturbance: A male subject was cited and released with a court date for defecating in public.Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino for an intoxicated patron who refused to leave. Security trespassed the patron and instructed him to leave. When the Officers arrived the patron again refused to leave. Security signed a complaint and the patron was taken into custody.March 9: Domestic Trouble: Officers located a male adult from a previous incident. The male was arrested for a felony charge of domestic battery.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on private property
earlier in the week. Information was provided by driver two and an incident
created.
Found Property: Officer took a report of a cell phone being found on a trail system.
Wanted Person: Officer responded for a report of individuals consuming marijuana in a City park. After Officers made contact one male was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant and two males were issued citations for possessing alcohol in a City park.
March 10:
Traffic accident W/O injury:Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. One male adult was issued a
citation.
Trespassing: Officer responded to a report of a male trespassing. One male was arrested for trespassing and outstanding warrants.
Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officer responded to a historical building that forcefully entered. City facility was notified and secured the property.
Person on Foot: Officer conducted an identification check on two males that appeared underage and gambling. While conducting a records check both individuals had outstanding warrants and both of them were arrested for their warrants.
Domestic Trouble: Officers responded to a report of a family fight. Upon arrival it was determined that two males, who left the area prior to officers arrival, had gotten into a physical fight. Officers were unable to locate the males.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop and learned the male driver had active warrants for his arrest from another agency. The male was arrested and transported to detention center and charged for a traffic violation.
Wanted Person: Officers arrested a male adult for a misdemeanor warrant from Mesquite
Municipal Court.
March 11:
Wanted Person: Police arrested an adult male for a warrant.
Found Property: Officer found miscellaneous clothing and booked it into the evidence vault as found property.
Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a city neighborhood several times on a suspicious person/ disturbing the peace.
March 12:
Suspicious Person: Officers took a report of multiple attempts of prescription fraud.
March 13:
March 14:
Battery on Person: Officers responded to the hospital in reference to an assault. Multiple adults were cited and released for various charges. One female adult was arrested for obstructing a public officer.
Special Event Detail: Officers conducted an off highway vehicle patrol in Mesquite, and surrounding
areas.
Person on Foot: Officers contacted a male and female adult at a park. One male adult was arrested resisting arrest and an active bench warrant.
Found Property: Officer located a bicycle which had been left on the side of the road. The bike was placed in secure storage until claimed by the owner.