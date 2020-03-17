Amid all the gloom and doom of the last few days surrounding the COVID-19 virus, there are still many smiles offered by the staff of the Mesquite Senior Center.

The center closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17 for the foreseeable future to lessen the chances of spreading the virus. But the real question remained about how to continue providing meals to the senior citizens in the valley that need them.

The staff stepped up and are now providing ‘drive-by’ meals to seniors. Krissy Hall, Janice Ridondo, Jo Anne Smith and Griseyda Belalcazar are handing the hot meals to those driving up to a table in the parking lot and handing the food through the car window. That limits contact for the demographic population most at risk of contracting the virus.

The meals will be provided at the drive-by table every weekday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“It’s just a great way we can continue to help those who need it the most in our community,” Ridondo said. “And we can put some smiles on some faces in the meantime.”